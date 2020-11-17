Actinic Keratosis Drug Market, Business Strategies and Market Insights Assessment 2030

(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on “Acromegaly Market”

Acromegaly is a rare but serious condition caused by too much growth hormone (GH) in the blood. GH is released into the bloodstream by the pituitary gland, located at the base of the brain. The blood carries GH to other parts of the body where it has specific effects. In children, GH stimulates growth and development. In adults, GH affects energy levels, muscle strength, bone health, and one’s sense of well-being. Too much GH in children is called gigantism and is extremely rare. Acromegaly in adults occurs mainly in middle-aged men and women.

Acromegaly Treatment

Various targets for treatment have been used in the past but the current consensus is to aim for growth hormone level of less than 1 μg/l after an oral glucose tolerance test and a normal IGF-1 level for age and sex. There is also a general agreement that a basal growth hormone level below 2.5 μg/L is an acceptable target to consider the patient as cured. Tumor excision is generally the first line of treatment usually done via the trans-sphenoidal route to reduce the GH and IGF-I concentrations in the patients with Acromegaly. The goal of surgery is to balance maximal tumors mass resection while preserving the normal pituitary secretory function.

Key players of the report

Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals

Pharmacia & Upjohn/Pfizer

Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Chiasma Pharma

And many others

Acromegaly Emerging Therapy

The emerging therapies for the treatment of acromegaly that are expected to launch in the forecasted period (2020–2030) include Octreotide Capsules (Chiasma Pharma), IONIS-GHR-LRx (Ionis Pharmaceuticals), ATL1103 (Antisense Therapeutics), CAM2029 (Camurus), Veldoreotide (Strongbridge Biopharma), CRN00808 (Crinetics Pharmaceuticals), and Lanreotide PRF (Ipsen).

The robust pipeline with novel MOA and oral ROA, increasing prevalence, effectiveness of drugs as both mono and combination therapy will positively drive the Acromegaly market.

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Acromegaly R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition.

Major players are involved in developing therapies for Acromegaly. Launch of emerging therapies will significantly impact the Acromegaly market.

Table of content

Key Insights Executive Summary Acromegaly Market Overview at a Glance Acromegaly (ACM): Disease Overview Case Reports Epidemiology and Patient Population United States Epidemiology EU5 Epidemiology Japan Epidemiology Treatment Unmet Needs Marketed Drug Key Cross Competition Emerging Drugs Acromegaly: Seven Major Market Analysis Market Outlook: The United States EU5: Market Outlook Japan: Market Outlook Market Drivers Market Barriers KOL Views SWOT Analysis Reimbursement and market access Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

