Maritime Pine Extract Market Size, Status, Growth | Industry Analysis Report 2019-2026

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the maritime pine extract market include Source Naturals, Herblink Biotech, Xian Sost Biotech, NEW JAPAN FUNCTIONAL FOODS, Shanghai Freemen. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The growing interest in organic cosmetics will drive demand for maritime pine extract (Pycnogenol). Pycnogenol is very potent against several diseases. Evidence suggests that pycnogenol prevents and cures multiple skin dysfunctions. It has been strongly proven beneficial in reducing ageing by preventing free radical generations and helps in cell regeneration and replication. Its components are potent against skin cancers. Maritime pine extract is understudy to discover more potential uses. It is being studied under clinical trials for the following potential uses thrombosis, diabetes and its complications, asthma, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), gynaecology, osteoarthritis (OA), acute and postpartum haemorrhoids, and cognition. Other potential area of study includes erectile dysfunction, retinopathy, gingivitis, melasma, ultraviolet (UV) light-induced erythema, skin elasticity and hydration, muscle cramps and pain, postthrombotic syndrome, diabetic microangiopathy, metabolic syndrome, allergic rhinitis, common cold, psoriasis, chemotherapy/radiotherapy side effects, and tinnitus. Favourable results from studies will present opportunity for the market.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Capsule

Powder

Other

By Application

Pharma & Healthcare

Cosmetic & Skin Care

Food & Feed Additives

Other

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for maritime pine extract market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

