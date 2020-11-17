Global Refurbished Medical Imaging Device Market 2020 – Top Key Players Analysis Report Till 2026

Value Market Research offers the latest published report on “Global Refurbished Medical Imaging Device Market” analysis and forecast 2020-2026. The prime objective of the report is to help the user understand the market driver, restrains, challenges, opportunities, regulatory scenario, major technological trends, segmental markets, and growth projections with a suitable set of methodologies and assumptions. The report provides market size, share, for the base year 2019 and a yearly forecast until 2026 in revenue and volume.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the refurbished medical imaging device market include GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems, TeraRecon Inc., Shimadzu Corp., Carestream Health Inc., Hologic Inc., Hitachi Medical Corp., Medison America Inc., Siemens Healtcare. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The market has gained much attention in recent years. Budgetary constraints, coupled with rising electronics waste and shortage of raw material, drive the market’s growth. Private companies are a significant consumer of these systems as private hospitals generally do not have a budget to buy new assets. The US and Europe make up a two-third share of the refurbished medical imaging equipment market. The overall market for reclaimed equipment is a lucrative one. However, in many countries refurbished systems, they still face the challenge of being accepted. In hospitals, second-hand systems are not allowed to be quoted for tenders. This has made their adoption very difficult in the public healthcare institutions who are the prime purchasers for medical equipment.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of refurbished medical imaging device.

Market Segmentation

The entire refurbished medical imaging device market has been sub-categorized into product. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Product

MRI

CT Scanner

Ultrasound

X-Ray

Mammography

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for refurbished medical imaging device market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

