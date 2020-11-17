Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size, In-depth Analysis Report and Global Forecast to 2026

Value Market Research offers the latest published report on “Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market” analysis and forecast 2020-2026. The prime objective of the report is to help the user understand the market driver, restrains, challenges, opportunities, regulatory scenario, major technological trends, segmental markets, and growth projections with a suitable set of methodologies and assumptions. The report provides market size, share, for the base year 2019 and a yearly forecast until 2026 in revenue and volume.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the water treatment chemicals market include SUEZ, BASF SE, Ecolab, Solenis, Nouryon, Kemira Oyj, Baker Hughes, a GE company LLC, The Dow Chemical Company, SNF Group, Cortec Corporation, Buckman, Solvay S.A., Kurita Europe GmbH, Veolia, Somicon ME FZC, Green Water Treatment Solutions, Johnson Matthey. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

With rising population and rapid industrialization across both developed and emerging markets, the demand for fresh and useable water has increased. Moreover, the rising need for clean water in oil and gas, power plants, pulp and paper, metal and mining, and chemical processing industries has boosted the demand for water treatment chemicals. The limited source of clean water has also given rise to the recycling of wastewater, which is anticipated to contribute to the market’s growth. Furthermore, growing environmental concerns, strict government regulations, accelerating investment in the industrial sector, fostering the usage of chemically treated water, and increasing information among consumers about the unfavorable impacts of pollutants are augmenting the demand for water treatment chemicals around the globe.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of water treatment chemicals.

Market Segmentation

The entire water treatment chemicals market has been sub-categorized into product, application, and end-use. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Product

Coagulants & Flocculants

Biocide & Disinfectant

Defoamer & Defoaming Agent

pH & Adjuster & Softener

Scale & Corrosion Inhibitor

Others

By Application

Raw Water Treatment

Water Desalination

Cooling

Boiler

Effluent Water Treatment

Others

By End-Use

Power

Oil & Gas

Chemical Manufacturing

Mining & Mineral Processing

Municipal

Food & Beverage

Pulp & Paper

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for water treatment chemicals market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

