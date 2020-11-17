Portable Power Station Market Size, Key Players Analysis And Forecast To 2026 | Value Market Research

Value Market Research offers the latest published report on “Global Portable Power Station Market” analysis and forecast 2020-2026. The prime objective of the report is to help the user understand the market driver, restrains, challenges, opportunities, regulatory scenario, major technological trends, segmental markets, and growth projections with a suitable set of methodologies and assumptions. The report provides market size, share, for the base year 2019 and a yearly forecast until 2026 in revenue and volume.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the portable power station market include Goal Zero (US), Jackery (US), Lion Energy (US), EcoFlow (US), Li Power (Shenzhen) Technology (China), ChargeTech (US), Midland (US), Duracell (US), Drow Enterprise (China), Scott Electric (US). This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The prime factors that are boosting the global portable power stations market include increasing demand for uninterrupted power supply, growing usage of smartphones and other electronic devices, growing demand for charging devices at remote locations, and rising outdoor & camping activities. Furthermore, factors such as cost-effectiveness and fast charging capability of portable power stations, advancements in lithium-ion technology, and stringent emission rules are driving the global market. The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to support the market owing to increased work from home activity, and increased usage of smartphones, laptops, etc.; however, disrupted supply chain may affect the market to some extent.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of portable power station.

Market Segmentation

The entire portable power station market has been sub-categorized into operation type, technology type, capacity type and application. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Operation Type

Direct Power

Solar Power

By Technology Type

Lithium-ion

Sealed Lead Acid

By Capacity Type

Less than 500 Wh

500 Wh to 999 Wh

1,000 Wh to 1,499 Wh

1,500 Wh and above

By Application

Emergency Power

Off-grid Power

Automotive

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for portable power station market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

