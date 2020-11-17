Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Clinical Trials, Business Strategies and Emerging Drugs Assessment 2030

(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on “ABSSSI Pipeline”

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), ABSSSI is defined as a bacterial infection of Skin with a lesion size area of ≥75 cm2 (lesion size measured by the area of redness, oedema or induration). ABSSSIs consist of the most frequently diagnosed skin infections worldwide. The symptoms observed in ABSSSI are extensive cellulitis, wound infection, major cutaneous abscesses, and burn infections. There are several pathogens that lead to ABSSSIs, such as Methicillin sensitive Staphylococcus aureus (MSSA), Methicillin resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), Beta-hemolytic Streptococcus, Escherichia coli, Enterococcus faecalis, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, and others.

“Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Pipeline Insight, 2020″ report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections market. A detailed picture of the Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces in-depth Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. In the report, a detailed description of the drug is proffered including mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

ABSSSI Pipeline

Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections (ABSSSI) pipeline possess multiple potential drugs in late and mid-stage developments to be launched in the near future. Ceftobiprole, Sodium fusidate, Iclaprim are currently in the Phase III stage of development followed by Brilacidin, Gepotidacin, Afabicin and Contezolid acefosamil in phase II clinical development.

Marketed drugs included in the report

Sivextro: Cubist Pharmaceutical

Nuzyra: Paratek Pharmaceutical

Baxdela (Delafloxacin): Melinta

Dalbavancin: Durata Therapeutics

Orbactiv (Oritavancin): The Medicine Company

Tygacil (Tigecycline): Weyth Pharmaceutical

Cubicin (Daptomycin): Cubist Pharmaceutical

Zyvox: Pfizer

Teflaro (ceftaroline fosamil): Allergan Plc

Emerging drugs included in the report

Sodium Fusidate (CEM-102): Arrevus

Iclaprim: Motif Bio

Brilacidin: Innovation Pharmaceuticals

Gepotidacin: GlaxoSmithKline

Afabicin: Debiopharm Group

Contezolid acefosamil: MicuRx Pharmaceuticals

XF-73: Destiny Pharma

Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Market Outlook

Management of an ABSSSI is based on a multidisciplinary approach. The first step of management of an ABSSSI is the evaluation of hemodynamic state. For hemodynamically unstable patients, resuscitation and appropriate antimicrobial coverage should begin immediately. Eradication of the causative organism, alleviation of signs and symptoms, avoidance of complications and preventing recurrences are the main goals of ABSSSI therapy. Treatment for ABSSSI usually includes an antimicrobial therapy, surgical drainage, and antibiotic therapy. The therapeutic approaches favored in treating skin infections include adjunctive therapies, early and appropriate empiric antibiotic therapy, wound culture with susceptibility testing and surgical drainage and debridement. Adjunctive therapies comprise daily dressing changes, use of topical solutions including non-specific antimicrobial drugs, hyperbaric oxygen treatments, debridement, and surgical interventions planned at the initiation of treatment.

What are the Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Report Highlights?

A better understanding of disease pathogenesis contributing to the development of novel therapeutics for Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections .

In the coming years, the Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease, and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies and academics that are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition.

A detailed portfolio of major pharma players who are involved in fueling the Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections treatment market. Several potential therapies for Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections are under investigation. With the expected launch of these emerging therapies, it is expected that there will be a significant impact on the Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections market size in the coming years.

Our in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets (in early-stage, mid-stage and late stage of development for the treatment of Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections ) includes therapeutic assessment and comparative analysis. This will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities.

Table of content

Report Introduction Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Current Treatment Patterns Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective Therapeutic Assessment Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Late Stage Products (Phase-III) Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Mid Stage Products (Phase-II) Early Stage Products (Phase-I) Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products Inactive Products Dormant Products Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Discontinued Products Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Product Profiles Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Key Companies Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Key Products Dormant and Discontinued Products Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Unmet Needs Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Future Perspectives Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Analyst Review Appendix Report Methodology

