Flexible Electronic Products Market Insights by 2027

Flexible Electronic Products – Introduction

Flexible electronics is a concept also known as flex circuits, which refers to the assembly of electronic circuits over flexible substrates such as a transparent conductive polyester, PEEK, or polyimide

Flexible electronics are increasingly designed into various products, which encompasses both consumer and industrial sectors

Some of the common categories of flexible electronic products include mobile phone displays, sensory components in airplanes and cars, human health performance tools, and security tags

Flexible electronics have evolved greatly over the past decade. A few years back, such electronics were capable of being stretched up to 70%, whereas now they can be stretched to an exceptional extend of their actual length.

The ability of semiconductors to become more stretchable, smaller, and thinner has significantly contributed to the development of novel flexible electronic products

Emerging Trend of Foldable Displays to Drive the Global Flexible Electronic Products Market

The smartphone industry over the years has evolved tremendously. In the near future, more smartphone manufacturers are anticipated to incorporate flexible screen features to their phones, which in turn is expected to remarkably boost the overall flexible electronic products market.

Not only smartphones but other consumer electronics such as TVs with foldable screens are expected to drive the demand for flexible electronic products

Growth Opportunities for the Market Aligned with Innovation in Flexible Electronic Technology

With the advent of flexible electronics, prominent players in the electronics industry are encouraged to differentiate their offerings, making the market further competitive

Manufacturers in the industry are considering the latest innovations in flexible electronics as an opportunity to introduce more competitive products in the market

These new products are expected to target various other industries including automotive, healthcare, aerospace, and defense

High Cost of Products Likely to be a Major Challenge to the Market

Despite their ability to offer exciting new features to conventional electronic products, the upcoming flexible electronic products in the market are anticipated to remain relatively more pricey than the usual electronic products

Asia Pacific to Hold Leading Share of the Global Flexible Electronic Products Market

In terms of geography, the global flexible electronic products market can be divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America

Country and sub-region level analysis of North America features the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Analysis and forecast of the flexible electronic products market in Europe includes markets across the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa includes the market analysis and forecast of GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The flexible electronic products market in South America is segmented into Brazil and Rest of South America.

Asia Pacific dominated the global market in 2018 in terms of sales; however in terms of maturity, the region lags behind North America as well as Europe. This provides market players with the room for growth in the near future

The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace, followed by North America and Europe during the forecast period

Key Players Operating in the Flexible Electronic Products Market

The global flexible electronic products market is highly competitive, owing to the presence of several global and regional players. Major players are adopting various strategies such as regional expansion and product portfolio expansion to consolidate their position in the market. A few key players operating in the global flexible electronic products market are:

Samsung Electronics

E Ink Holdings

BrightVolt, Inc.

Planar Energy Devices

AU Optronics Corp.

Enfucell Flexible Electronics Co., Ltd.

LG Display Co., Ltd.

