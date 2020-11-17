Latest TMR Report Explores Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Sodium Nitrite Market

Global Sodium Nitrite Market: Overview

Sodium nitrite is a solid chemical substance which is found in nature in the form of a white or yellow powder, and is naturally hygroscopic – that is it attracts water from the environment. This substance is utilized in various industries ranging from pharmaceutical to food processing to industrial machinations. Another prominent application of this substance lies in the dye industry, where it is used for the production of diazo dyes, utilized subsequently in the textile industry.

Owing to the wide number of applications this substance is used in, its demand throughout the industrial sector is set to grow in the period 2020 to 2030 as some of the end-use industries continue to grow steadily, states Transparency Market Research.

Global Sodium Nitrite Market: Competitive Landscape

Several manufacturers are looking to cash into the sodium nitrite market owing to the wide number of sectors it is employed in. The market scenario is fragmented owing to the presence of a large number of manufacturers globally and the degree of fragmentation will grow with entry of new players. Some of the prominent ones are mentioned below-

BASF

Shandong Haihua Group

Indian OXALATE

Shree Tripura

Shubh Industries

Shouguang Zixu

Shankar Lal Rampal Dye

Weifang Taihexing

Shijiazhuang Fengshan

Shaanxi Top Pharm

Tai’an Mingchen

Hongkong Sheng Shi Jiaozi

Shandong Xinhao

Neostar United

Xiamen Hisunny

These manufacturers are set to increase production and market outreach by acquisitions of smaller production facilities globally. Numerous other organic and inorganic growth strategies mark the market landscape.

Global Sodium Nitrite Market: Key Trends and Drivers

The most prevalent market usage of Sodium Nitrite would be in the food processing industry, as an additive to meat products instead of salt. The action of both salt and sodium nitrite is to prevent microbial growth in meat products, but while salt does this via hygroscopic action, sodium nitrite is by virtue of its nature an antimicrobial. Also, sodium nitrite is preferable to salt due to the color it imparts to meat, being a pleasant pink rather than a brown shade as given by salt. Hence, both pragmatically and aesthetically, sodium nitrite fares better.

Sodium Nitrite is an important part of the textile industry given the role it plays in the production of diazo dyes. Given that the global textile industry is expected to grow at a steady pace over the next few years, concomitant rise in the demand for dying materials is anticipated. This is set to drive global sodium nitrite market on a higher growth trajectory over the aforementioned forecast period.

Global Sodium Nitrite Market: Regional Analysis

Given that meat production has risen by 2.5 times in 50 years in North America and Europe, these two regions are market leaders as far as the demand for sodium nitrite is concerned. Add to this the growth of healthcare facilities in these regions and the sodium nitrite market in these regions demonstrates a healthy outlook for the future.

The Asia Pacific region (APAC) is expected to show the fastest growth for the sodium nitrite market owing to the increased demand for textiles in this region, and the fact that meat production here has risen by 15 fold in the last 50 years. As nations in this region turn to export of meat, additives like sodium nitrite become important.

