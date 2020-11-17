Analysis of Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Diphenyl Sulfone Market

Global Diphenyl Sulfone Market: Overview

Diphenyl Sulfone is a solid chemical substance which is insoluble in water, but soluble in organic solvents. Hence, it is used as a solvent in pharmaceutical and paper manufacturing industries. In the pharmaceutical industry, diphenyl sulfone is used as an additive to antimicrobials and also to other important drugs. In the paper manufacturing industry, this chemical is used in the manufacturing of thermal paper, which finds wide usage in the printing sector. Apart from these major usages, diphenyl sulfone is also used in the manufacturing of thermoset polymers and for the production of phenyl compounds which find various usages in the chemical industry.

Since this compound covers a wide range of industrial applications, it is highly coveted by industrial establishments and thus demand for this compound is due to grow in the near future. As per Transparency Market Research, the global diphenyl sulfone market would grow at a steady CAGR over the assessment period of its upcoming report – 2020 to 2030.

Global Diphenyl Sulfone Market: Competitive Landscape

The market for diphenyl sulfone is fragmented owing to the presence of a large number of market players. These manufacturers will look to increase output by various expansion techniques like mergers and acquisitions of small scale chemical manufacturing facilities to expand reach.Some of the market players of diphenyl sulfone market are:

Merck Millipore

Solvay

Calabrian

Indspec Chemical

Arichem LLC

Olympic Chemical

Vertellus Specialties Inc.

Southern ionics

Vapi Product Industries Pvt Ltd.

Arti Industries Limited

The Dharamsi Morarji Chemical Co., Ltd

Stratechem Pvt Ltd

Suzhou Yunfeng Polymer Materials Co., Ltd

Atul Ltd

Volant-Chem Corp

Jinan Great Chemical Industry Co., Ltd

Global Diphenyl Sulfone Market: Key Trends and Drivers

One of the major applications of diphenyl sulfone is in the manufacturing of thermal paper, where it is used as a coating material. Thermal paper is a special kind of paper which changes color on exposure to heat. This property is utilized most commonly in printing presses, among other industries. With a growing printing industry that is projected to generate revenue of about USD 820 billion annually by 2022, demand for diphenyl sulfone is due to increase in the future. Add to this the fact that e-commerce utilizes heavy amounts of printing, and the diphenyl sulfone market should ride the growth curve of the e-commerce industry in the future.

The most famous drug to use diphenyl sulfone is Dapsone, which is the standard drug of choice for the treatment of Hansen’s disease. Currently, the world adds about 2 lakh cases of Hansen’s disease annually, thus this market for diphenyl sulfone is expected to grow steadily in the future. Moreover, the current COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the world is also projected to increase demands for pharmaceutical products, which is set to benefit the diphenyl sulfone market.

Global Diphenyl Sulfone Market: Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region (APAC) is currently the market leader for diphenyl sulfone due to a robust pharmaceutical and paper and pulp industry in this region. The Indian pharmaceutical industry gathered revenue of about USD 20 billion in 2019, and is due to grow in the near future owing to the increased demand for Indian pharmaceutical products, especially in current COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, growth of the diphenyl sulfone market is expected to remain steady and strong in this region in the near future.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer E xperience Maps

xperience Maps I nsights and Tools based on data-driven research

nsights and Tools based on data-driven research Actionable R esults to meet all the business priorities

esults to meet all the business priorities Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.