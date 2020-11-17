Custom Peptide Synthesis Services Market is Driven by Increased Investment made by Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Global Custom Peptide Synthesis Services Market: Overview

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are making increased investment in research and development activities, which is likely to amplify growth opportunities of the global custom peptide synthesis services market over the period of assessment. Peptide synthesis refers to the process of creating short sequences of polypeptides through addition of one amino acid at a time. The peptide synthesis process is beneficial for the purpose of generating specific sequences representing epitopes of specific protein domains that might or might not be altered by moieties like phosphate groups.

Peptide molecules have gathered considerable traction in the nutrition and healthcare industry, which is likely to drive the demand for peptide synthesis process. Much of technological advancement has been made so as to perform the desired synthesis or production of peptide. With respect to chemical and enzymatic peptide synthesis, this particular trend has been observed.

There are several options available from custom peptide synthesis services, which include additional testing, purification, quantity, and addition of modifications. This addition of modification comprises cyclization, glycosylation, biotinylation, methylation, phosphorylation, or attachment to dye labels or carrier proteins.

Custom peptide synthesis basically refers to the commercial production of peptides that are to be utilized in various fields such as molecular medicine, pharmacology, biotechnology, biology, and biochemistry. Such wide use of the product is likely to support expansion of the global custom peptide synthesis services market over the tenure of assessment.

Service type, end user, and region are the three important market parameters based on which the classification of global custom peptide synthesis services market has been done. Such dissection of the market comes with the purpose to offer stakeholders with a detailed and clear analysis of the global custom peptide synthesis services market.

Global Custom Peptide Synthesis Services Market: Notable Developments

One of the developments that offer a glimpse of the market dynamics about the global custom peptide synthesis services market is mentioned below:

In February 2017, researchers at MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) have come up with the design of a machine that is capable of rapidly producing customized peptides in large quantities. This machine is capable of creating links between acids in as less as 37 seconds and can produce peptide molecules in less than even an hour. Such new, innovative products are likely to revolutionize the market.

Some of the prominent organizations in the global custom peptide synthesis services market include the below-mentioned:

FabGennix International, Inc.

ProteoGenex, Inc.

Biotools Co., Ltd.

Biorbyt Ltd.

Bio Basic Inc.

Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc.

Global Custom Peptide Synthesis Services Market: Key Trends

The global custom peptide synthesis services market is characterized by the presence of the following restraints, drivers, and opportunities.

Increasing Research and Development Projects to Spell Growth of the Market

The development of the global custom peptide synthesis services market is estimated to be influenced by the increased investment made by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The shortage of time has led researchers and scientists to create their own customized peptide, which is likely to augur well for the growth of the global custom peptide synthesis services market over the period of assessment.

In addition, rise in the number of studies and researches on molecular biology and biochemistry is anticipated to drive the demand for customized peptide amongst the students is likely to work in favor of global custom peptide synthesis services market in the near future. As the global pandemic, Covid-19 wreaks havoc across the world, businesses around the world has been affected, mostly adversely. In the current scenario, the global custom peptide synthesis services market is estimated to be adversely influenced by the outbreak of novel coronavirus, at least for the next few months to come.

Global Custom Peptide Synthesis Services Market: Geographical Analysis

Driven by Japan, Asia Pacific is estimated to dominate the global custom peptide synthesis services market in the forthcoming years. A rise in the number of R&D projects by pharmaceutical and biotech companies in Japan is likely to drive the demand for the custom peptide synthesis. Europe and North America are estimated to come up as other prominent regions in the global custom peptide synthesis services market. Availability of increased funding for conducting research by various academic institutes are likely to play important role in the development of the custom peptide synthesis services market in North America and Europe.

