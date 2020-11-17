Monoclonal Antibodies Market: Increasing Prevalence of Cancer and Other Chronic Diseases to Drive the Market

Global Monoclonal Antibodies Market: Overview

Antibodies, which are proteins generated by plasma cells in response to specific antigens, is used for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes. Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), a type of mono-specific antibodies, are comprised of identical antibody molecules and are produced by a single clone of cells or cell line.

Monoclonal antibodies have brought about a fundamental change in pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors and in the future too are slated to play a crucial role in clinical protocol with further development of these molecular agents. Monoclonal antibodies find application in the treatment of a variety of diseases, particularly autoimmune, cancer, and inflammatory diseases.

The global monoclonal antibodies market is characterized by the presence of numerous global and regional players and is dynamic in nature. The well-entrenched players compete with the local ones on the basis of technology, cost, and product differentiation. Buying into the promise of robust growth in the future, more players will likely try and foray into the market. However, strict guidelines surrounding the manufacture of mAbs may act as a deterrent.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the opportunities and trends in the global monoclonal antibodies market. It segments the global market based on different parameters in order to study them in depth with expert inputs from industry veterans. The report provides a detailed assessment of the prevailing vendor landscape. It also profiles the leading players operating in the market and leveraging industry-leading analytical tools, gauges the threats and opportunities that these companies may face over the course of the forecast period between 2016 and 2024.

Global Monoclonal Antibodies Market: Trends and Opportunities

Driving the growth of the global monoclonal antibodies market is the increasing prevalence of cancer and other chronic diseases. Such maladies have resulted in soaring demand for biologics, which in turn is leading to the demand for monoclonal antibodies. Rising thrust on research and development activities in genomics alongside the emergence of technologically advanced genetic platforms, such as next generation sequencing, have also majorly contributed to the market. In addition, the affordability of the technology needed for research to develop mAbs has also contributed to the growth in the market.

Other factors positively impacting the market are rising awareness among patients and physicians regarding applications of mAb therapy, unveiling of better products every now and then, growing adoption of therapeutic antibodies in cost-sensitive markets, and quick approval by regulatory authorities for breakthrough therapies. Going forward, swift approvals of blockbuster mAbs for different indications, is further slated to up their usage. For example, popular drugs such as Herceptin, Avastin, Rituxan, and Remicade on the back of FDA approval for treating Crohn’s disease, cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, etc. would further boost the market.

One drawback of drugs formulated from mAbs is that they are very specific in nature and have limited targets. This is because they just interact with cells and do not penetrate them. This to some extent has hampered the global monoclonal antibodies market. Another difficulty in using mAbs is that they need to be injected unlike small molecule drugs.

Global Monoclonal Antibodies Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global market for monoclonal antibodies can be segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Among them, North America holds a dominant position in the market on account of the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure, increased emphasis by the government for infection control and management, and increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases. In the near future, the market will continue on its upward trajectory due increased funding by the government for cancer research and technology development.

Going forward, Asia Pacific is also predicted exhibit considerable growth owing to rising spending power of the people in the region along with increasing spend on research and development and growing patient awareness pertaining to the therapeutic use of mAbs. By dint of being underpenetrated too, the Asia Pacific market holds out a promise of robust growth.

Companies Mentioned in Report

To present an in-depth assessment of the competition prevailing in the market, the report profiles companies such as Roche, Eli Lilly, Genentech, Pfizer, and Biogen Idec. The report not just profiles such leading players, but also brings to the fore their strengths and weaknesses.

