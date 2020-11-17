Environmental Protection Equipment Market Overview, Consumption, Supply, Demand & Insights 2020: Persistencemarketresearch Study

COVID-19 pandemic has turned out to be a major growth determinant in the industrial automation sector. With the integration of digital infrastructure to monitor and control public health, industrial automation has taken a new shape. This crisis has enhanced the value of IT and digital transformation across different sectors and industries.

In the current situation of restricted movement and reduced workforce, new technologies have been developed to provide end-to-end automation in different sectors such as food processing. Automated systems are hired by the companies to ensure continued supply and manufacturing of products with the least manual interference.

The digital transformation during the COVID-19 pandemic has enhanced our dependency on advanced technologies such as Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and the Industrial Internet of Things. The unfulfilled financial targets are compelling the organizations to adopt automation and advanced technologies to stay ahead in the market competition. Businesses are utilizing this opportunity by identifying daily operational needs and inculcating automation in it to create a digital infrastructure for the long term.

Environmental protection is very important for protection of natural surrounding on individual, organizational and governmental levels. Increasing population and rapid industrialization are some of the major factors which are polluting environment. Waste production, air pollution, and loss of biodiversity are some of the major issues related to environmental protection. In addition, protection of the environment is needed due to various human activities. Environmental protection is influenced by three factors: education, environmental legislation and ethics. These factors play important roles in influencing national-level environmental decisions and personal-level environmental protection decisions.

In addition, various academic institutions offer environmental protection courses, such as environmental management, environmental engineering and environmental studies. These courses teach the history and methods of environment protection.

Environmental protection equipments also play a vital role in the protection of biosphere from hazardous gaseous. Environmental protection equipments are used to control water and air pollution. These equipments are also used in waste water treatment and sound pollution.

The global environmental protection equipments are segmented into water pollution control equipments, air pollution control equipments, solid waste or land pollution control equipments and noise and vibration control equipments. Water pollution control equipments are used to treat industrial and urban waste water. Air pollution control equipments are mainly used in vehicle emission control, dust control and desulfurization. Solid waste or land pollution treatment equipments are used in municipal solid waste treatment.

In terms of geographic, North America and Europe dominates the global environmental protection equipments market due to improved industrialization. The U.S. represents the largest market for environmental protection equipments followed by Canada in North America. In Europe, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the U.K. holds major share of environmental protection equipments market.

However, Asia Pacific is expected to show high growth rates in the next five years in global environmental protection equipments market. This is due to increasing number of factories and solid waste production in the region. Less stringent wages and increasing investment by many companies has fueled the number of factories in the region. This would generate water and air pollution and which further increases the demand of environmental protection equipments market.

Japan, China and India are expected to be the fastest growing environmental protection equipments markets in Asia Pacific.

In recent time, increasing number of factories and technology innovation are some of the major drivers of global environmental protection equipments market. Increasing number of factories is generating huge amount of solid wastes which pollute biosphere and natural surroundings.

Innovative technology, such as dedusting technology is gaining popularity in global environmental protection equipments market. In addition, various government associations have also led to the demand of environments protection equipments. Moreover, improved transportation services in developed and developing countries have also fueled the growth of global environmental protection equipments market. This improved transportation service spread out hazardous gaseous which pollute air and water. However, stringent regulation is key restraint for the global environmental protection equipments market.

Some of the major companies operating in the global environmental protection equipments market are :

Feida Environmental Science & Technology,

Create Technology and Science,

Dongfang Electric Heating Technology,

Hangzhou Boiler,

Kelin Environmental Protection Equipment,

Western Power,

Longking Environmental Protection,

Shengyun Environment-Protection,

Combustion Control Technology

Xingyuan Filter Technology.