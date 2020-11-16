Potential Impact of COVID-19 on IBC Spill Pallet Market

IBC Spill Pallet Market: An Overview

IBC spill pallet is a secondary containment solution that allows safe and suitable IBC tank control and dispensing for the number of chemicals. Manufacturers offer IBC spill pallet that provides cost-effective and moveable spill containment options for tanks, IBC’s and other bulky containers. It is manufactured using polyethylene and stainless steel which provides good chemical affinity and forklift pinches make it easy to move from one place to another. Various features of IBC spill pallet include leak-proof, heavy-duty construction, easily cleanable with water, and bucket shelf options to cater to various end-use industries.

Two units of IBC’s can also accommodate some IBC spill pallets that are up to 110 inches long and 55 inches wide with around 5 tons capacity and have a great platform system. Besides this, most of the plastic IBC spill pallets are made of around 30% post-industrial recycled polyethylene that makes it a sustainable option for industrial use. Along with the convenience of handling bulk containers IBC spill pallet also ensures the safety of crew and housekeeping members by improving the facility protection system. These IBC spill pallets are available in various shape, size and capacity to be used for applications such as outdoor storage, transportations, and other unique storage requirements.

IBC Spill Pallet Market: Dynamics

IBC spill pallet market is primarily driven by the need for a collection of spillage from the leaked IBC from the different end-use industries such as chemical, automobile, pharmaceutical, and others. Based on the end-use, IBC spill pallet market is dominated by industrial chemicals and petrochemicals due to their wide use in the various industries. HDPE is the most widely used material for the construction of IBC spill pallet as it prevent from UV rays, rust, corrosion, and chemicals and helps in increasing the shelf life of the pallet.

On the other hand, IBC spill pallet made of stainless steel provides excellent storage safety for highly acidic chemicals, hazardous materials, and flammable liquids. Transportation of a large quantity of crude oil and bulk petroleum products by the IBC spill pallet minimizes the risk of environmental degradation. Low cost and ease of availability of the plastic IBC spill pallet is another factor that boosting the demand of the market globally. Besides this, stringent regulations of plastic in packaging, government’s initiatives towards recycling and prohibiting the usage of certain chemicals might hamper the growth of global IBC spill pallet market.

IBC Spill Pallet Market: Segmentation

On the basis of material, the global IBC spill pallet market can be segmented into:

Polyethylene LDPE HDPE

Stainless Steel

Others

On the basis of the capacity, the global IBC spill pallet market can be segmented into:

Up to 1000 liter

1001 to 1500 liter

1501 to 2000 liter

Above 2000 liter

On the basis of end-use, the global IBC spill pallet market can be segmented into: