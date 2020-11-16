Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Voice over WiFi Market
Global Voice over WiFi Market: Introduction
- Voice over WiFi allows users to make calls over a wireless Internet connection instead of a cellular network. Rapid increase in users of broadband Internet services, especially in the residential segment, and widespread use of smartphones are fueling the demand for voice over WiFi.
Global Voice over WiFi Market: Dynamics
- Growth in Internet and Smartphone Users
- Rapid growth of availability of WiFi across the globe has helped establish the communication infrastructure for voice over WiFi. Increasing usage of WiFi is also fueling the expectation of end-users for quality, convenience, and cost savings from communication service providers.
- Additionally, rise in number of users of smartphones has boosted the global voice over WiFi market. Easy access to Internet or WiFi in a smartphone with improved network connectivity has propelled the demand for voice over WiFi. According to the Cisco Visual Network Index, smatphone users across the globe are expected to reach 6.7 billion in 2022 compared to 4.3 billion in 2017.
North America Dominated Global Market in 2019
- Based on region, the global voice over WiFi market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.
- North America held dominant share of the global voice over WiFi market in 2019. It is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. The U.S. and Canada are the major countries that drive the market in the region. Dominant position of North America in the global market can be ascribed to the high penetration of Internet and smartphone users in countries in the region.
- The voice over WiFi market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a fast-paced CAGR during the forecast period. India, China, Japan, and Australia are major countries of the voice over WiFi market in the region. Increase in penetration of Internet and rise in purchasing power of consumers are some of the key factors driving the voice over WiFi market in Asia Pacific. Rise in purchasing power of consumers has boosted the demand for smartphones. This is directly augmenitng the voice over WiFi market in Asia Pacific.