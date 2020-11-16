Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Voice over WiFi Market

Global Voice over WiFi Market: Introduction

Voice over WiFi allows users to make calls over a wireless Internet connection instead of a cellular network. Rapid increase in users of broadband Internet services, especially in the residential segment, and widespread use of smartphones are fueling the demand for voice over WiFi.

Global Voice over WiFi Market: Dynamics

Growth in Internet and Smartphone Users Rapid growth of availability of WiFi across the globe has helped establish the communication infrastructure for voice over WiFi. Increasing usage of WiFi is also fueling the expectation of end-users for quality, convenience, and cost savings from communication service providers. Additionally, rise in number of users of smartphones has boosted the global voice over WiFi market. Easy access to Internet or WiFi in a smartphone with improved network connectivity has propelled the demand for voice over WiFi. According to the Cisco Visual Network Index, smatphone users across the globe are expected to reach 6.7 billion in 2022 compared to 4.3 billion in 2017.



North America Dominated Global Market in 2019