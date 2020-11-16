Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Internet of Battlefield Things (IoBT) Market

Internet of battlefield things (IoBT), also known as internet of military things (IoMT) was a term invented by Dr. Alexander Kott, Chief Scientist of the United States Army Research Lab.

The internet of battlefield things is a complex network of interrelated entities in the military domain for combat operations and warfare. It is expected to be used in future military battles, where military battles are likely to be dominated by machine intelligence and cyber warfare.

The internet of battlefield things is a complete system of wearables, IoT devices, and sensors that use edge and cloud computing to create a cohesive fighting force.

The global internet of battlefield things market is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, due to advancement in technologies across the globe.

Global Internet of Battlefield Things (IoBT) Market: Key Drivers

Rise in demand for better communication and interaction with the physical environment to accomplish a broad range of activities in a more efficient and informed manner in military is estimated to boost the growth of the internet of battlefield things market during the forecast period.



Additionally, rise in adoption of cloud computing technologies among various sectors is projected to boost the demand for internet of battlefield things across the globe.

Surge in demand for effective compliance with stringent regulatory laws is a major factor likely to accelerate the market in the next few years.

Global Internet of Battlefield Things (IoBT) Market: Restraints

One of the most significant challenges of the internet of battlefield things market is integration and implementation of diverse and dynamic set of sensors, including the worn sensors and static ground sensors of soldiers. Thus, integration challenge is the major factor projected to hinder the global internet of battlefield things market in the next few years.

Data security and privacy concerns are also likely to hamper the internet of battlefield things market during the forecast period.

