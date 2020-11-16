Unidirectional Tapes Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Unidirectional Tapes market.

Report Overview: Unidirectional Tapes Market

The global unidirectional tapes market size was estimated at USD 170.2 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9% from 2021 to 2027. Substantially rising demand for lightweight solutions with high-quality standards in the aviation industry to enhance the performance of the aircraft is projected to drive growth.

Unidirectional (UD) tapes are the composite materials exhibiting unidirectional fiber orientation. These materials are manufactured using various resins based on customized requirements and majorly use glass or carbon fiber reinforcements. The appropriate size of these fibers facilitates optimal bonding to the plastic thereby leading to exceptional mechanical properties.

U.S. aerospace and defense sector is the largest producer of technologically advanced aircraft as well as space and defense systems. In addition, it also one of the largest suppliers of aerospace components, thereby posing the great potential for the growth of the UD taping solutions market in the next eight years.

Unidirectional taping solutions offer high impact resistance on leading-edge wing applications in aerostructures. In addition, it is emerging as an ideal solution for several structural applications, secondary flight structures, and fairings. Thus, the aforementioned factors offered by the product are expected to lead the replacement of conventional metal components in the aircraft.

The automotive sector is continuously making efforts to meet stringent carbon dioxide emission norms and extend the driving range of Electric Vehicles (EVs). Regulatory bodies across the globe are imposing stringent emission norms as well as the consumers are demanding improved ability to drive EVs to longer distances before recharging the battery.

Thus, the OEM brands are focusing on finding an optimal solution to meet the rising consumer demands along with stringent emission standards. Unidirectional tapes are expected to emerge as one the most suitable material options for the OEMs to reduce automotive emissions and extend the driving range of EVs owing to superior strength to weight ratio offered by the product.

Resin Insights: Unidirectional Tapes Market

The thermoplastic resin led the unidirectional tapes market and accounted for more than 71% of the revenue share in 2019. UD tapes with thermoplastic resin are highly suitable for the manufacturing of exceptionally durable components for use as primary structures under extreme conditions, such as in fuselage applications, thereby driving for UD tapes demand over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Taping materials allow producing tight tolerance parts through laying or winding to withstand high temperature as well as the conductive and chemical environment. In addition, higher molecular weight and ductility offered by these tapes offer several mechanical benefits such as superior impact strength and lower notch sensitivity at elevated temperatures.

The thermoset resin segment is also one of the most popular categories in the market that is likely to expand at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2021 to 2027. Intrinsic flammability properties and robust performance offered by the tapes with thermoset resin is expected to represent it as one of the most suitable options for aerospace applications.

The UD tapes with thermoset resins induce excellent impact, creep, and fatigue resistance for use at extreme temperature conditions. In addition, low weight coupled with superior mechanical strength offered by the aforementioned material is posing it as one of the most suitable alternatives to conventional thermosets and metals.

End-use Insights: Unidirectional Tapes Market



Aerospace and defense application led the market and accounted for more than 50% revenue share in 2019. UD taping solutions are increasingly used for seat frames replacing conventional aluminum frames in aircraft, owing to 30% weight reduction offered by the product. This, in turn, is expected to drive its demand in aerospace & defense applications.

The development of unidirectional tape prepreg technology has improved lay-up speed for thermoplastic composite parts. The aforementioned technological advancement is expected to benefit engineers at the aerospace manufacturing facilities and in the tier and processor supply chain, thereby positively impacting the overall market growth.

Automotive application is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 14.1% from 2021 to 2027. The automotive sector is one of the major end-users of UD tapes and plays a key role in manufacturing automotive OEMs. These taping materials are mostly used for cosmetic components and several structural components including chassis and roofs.

Rapidly rising imposition of stringent emission norms and growth of electric vehicles market is boosting the lightweighting trend in the automotive industry. The use of UD tapes in the automotive lead to approximately 40% of the weight reduction, thereby reducing energy consumption. This, in turn, is expected to drive the product demand in automotive applications.

Fiber Insights: Unidirectional Tapes Market

The carbon fiber reinforced unidirectional tapes led the market and accounted for more than 80% revenue share in 2019. Carbon fiber unidirectional tapes impregnated with polyamide 12 or polyether ether ketone as thermoplastic matrix offer a high-performance solution for high strength demanding applications.

Carbon fiber unidirectional tapes offer noteworthy properties such as rigidity, strength, and lightness, thus provide localized reinforcements in various applications such as the construction of model airplane wing spars. In addition, they offer a lower density area and higher covering factor as compared to carbon fiber yarns.

Glass fiber tapes are also one of the most popular categories in unidirectional tapes, which is expected to register a CAGR of 12.9 % over the forecast period. The continuous glass fiber exhibits a combination of durability and strength along with ultra-lightweight properties, thereby making these taping materials suitable for lightweight and strength demanding applications.

In addition, the glass fiber reinforced unidirectional tapes offer characteristics such as chemical and corrosion resistance, waterproofness, exceptional dimensional stability, and super tensile strength. In addition, these taping solutions are emerging as an eco-friendly alternative, since it generates a low carbon footprint and allows complete recyclability and reusability.

Regional Insights: Unidirectional Tapes Market

North America lead the market and accounted for over 39% revenue share. The U.S. is the leading manufacturer of civil aircraft, space systems, rotorcraft, engines, and related subsystems and components. Thus, it exhibits great potential for the growth of the market over the forecast period

However, the U.S. is the most impacted economy owing to widespread corona pandemic, thus witnessing a severe decline in production in the aerospace and automotive sector. In addition, the uncertainty regarding the time required to recover the normal production levels is expected to negatively impact demand for UD taping materials

Europe is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 14.9% from 2020 to 2027 since the European Composites Industry Association stated that carbon fiber reinforced plastics and carbon fiber reinforced plastics are completely recyclable. In addition, they also mentioned that they are in line with the European Union Legislation and stringent U.S. regulations.

In addition, Europe is also one of the major hubs for automotive manufacturing hosting the presence of global OEM brands such as Volkswagen, BMW, and Mercedes. Rising demand for advanced materials with superior strength to weight ratio by the aforementioned brands, to improve the fuel efficiency of vehicles and curb emission is expected to drive the market growth.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: Unidirectional Tapes Market

Key industry participants are involved in developing the production process of unidirectional tapes to reduce overall cost. In addition, these players are also focusing on exploring the true potential of UD taping materials and are further expected to commercialize the usage of the product in several new applications thereby positively influencing the overall market growth.

Several players in the industry maintain close relations with the end-use industries in order to cater to their emergent market requirements. Moreover, technological advancements, collaborations, mergers, and partnerships are some of the marketing strategies adopted by the industry players to gain a strong foothold in the market.

Some prominent players in the unidirectional tapes market include:

Key companies Profiled: Unidirectional Tapes Market Report

Evonik Industries

SABIC

Solvay

Hexcel Corporation

Royal Tencate; SGL Group

Teijin Limited

SGL Group

This report forecasts revenue and volume growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global unidirectional tapes market report on the basis of resin, fiber, end-use, and region:

Resin Outlook (Volume, Thousand Sq.M, Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Thermoplastic UD Tapes

Thermoset UD Tapes

Fiber Outlook (Volume, Thousand Sq.M, Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Glass Fiber

Carbon Fiber

Other Fiber

End-use Outlook (Volume, Thousand Sq.M, Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Sports & Leisure

Other Applications

