Sealing & Strapping Packaging Tapes Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Sealing & Strapping Packaging Tapes market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Sealing & Strapping Packaging Tapes Market 2020-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Sealing & Strapping Packaging Tapes market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Sealing & Strapping Packaging Tapes Market 2020 and Forecast 2021-2027 Includes Business Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Report Overview: Sealing & Strapping Packaging Tapes Market

The global sealing and strapping packaging tapes market size was estimated at USD 17.44 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7 % from 2021 to 2027. Exponentially rising demand for the product for securing shipments in developing economies is projected to drive the overall market growth. E-commerce sector is witnessing rapid advancements supported by the emergence of the digital economy across the globe. In addition, the existence of a larger set of the untapped potential market is expected to positively influence the growth of the e-commerce sector. This growth is anticipated to generate the demand for packaging tapes for e-commerce shipments.

The rising e-commerce sector has increased the complexity in the supply chain for direct channels. Thus, indirect to the consumer delivery channel, the e-commerce shipment is expected to be handled around 15 times more than the standard distribution channel. Hence, it will lead to a demand for secondary corrugated packaging, thereby expanding the scope for taping solutions.

The packaging is emerging as one of the most effective marketing channels for brand owners. This has further created a demand for secondary packages from the brand owners to carry their image to the home and not only the retail shops. This factor is expected to generate the demand for sealing and strapping packaging materials in the retail sector over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Advancements in digital printing coupled with a growing appetite for adoption of printing processes and systems in tapes manufacturing is forming tapes into one of the major marketing components for the brand owners. Thus, the added functionality in strapping & sealing packaging tapes is expected to drive its demand in future.

Top players are expanding their international structures in its retail consumer business, with a focus on the Asia Pacific and European economies, in order to supply their partners with internationally effective and market-driven product lines. In addition, they are involved in acquisitions in relevant markets, thereby improving their growth dynamics.

Material Insights: Sealing & Strapping Packaging Tapes Market

The polypropylene tapes segment held the largest share of around 40% of the sealing and strapping packaging tapes market in 2019. It is likely to expand at a CAGR of 3.9% in terms of revenue, over the forecast period. Superior impact and abrasion resistance offered by the aforementioned material is expected to lead to its usage in packaging for complex supply chains of direct sales channels.

In addition, polypropylene packaging tapes also offer superior water resistance and high flexibility. The development of newer products with additional features such as high aging and UV resistance coupled with suitability for manual and mechanical processing is expected to positively influence the demand for polypropylene tapes in the next eight years.

The paper tapes segment is also one of the most popular categories in the market that is likely to expand at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2021 to 2027. Exceptional flexibility, lightweight, transparency, and barrier to oxygen offered by the paper tapes were the major factors driving its demand in the overall market.

Industry participants are also involved in the development of advanced materials for the manufacturing of taping solutions. These materials are expected to offer noteworthy properties such as low noise unwinding, high initial tack coupled with a high tear, and shock resistance, which in turn is expected to positively, influence its growth opportunities over the forecast period.

Adhesive Insights: Sealing & Strapping Packaging Tapes Market

Based on adhesive, the market for sealing and strapping packaging tapes is segmented into acrylic, rubber-based, and silicone adhesives. Rubber-based adhesive segment held the largest volume share of more than 45% in 2019. These adhesives offer clean removal and balanced adhesion on the applied surfaces. The segment is anticipated to witness steady demand due to high adhesive strength offered by the adhesive solution. In addition, it also offers stain resistance to various surfaces. The high shear strength offered by rubber-based adhesive also enables effective reinforcement of heavy corrugated boxed thereby increasing its utility in the packaging industry.

Acrylic adhesives are also one of the most popular categories and are expected to register a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period. This type of adhesives offers several advantages such as excellent waterproofing and adhesion, which are expected to drive its demand over the forecast period. It also finds application across a broader range of industries, which in turn is also expected to contribute to the segment growth. The acrylic-based adhesive tapes are broadly used in automotive and medical applications owing to the exceptional adhesion properties offered by the product.

Application Insights: Sealing & Strapping Packaging Tapes Market

Strapping and bundling application lead the overall with a market share of around 60% market in terms of revenue and is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period. The strapping tapes are broadly used for bundling or palletizing loose or packaged goods for transportation.

Strong tapes with sturdy backing allow minimal elongation when exposed to mechanical or environmental stress, thereby preventing consignments from slipping, moving, and shifting. This in turn reduces the transport damage of freight carriers and enhances the safety for personnel handling the transportation unit.

Carton sealing and inner packaging applications are expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period with a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2027. The sealing tapes offer high utility in securing shipments as well as reinforcing carton closures, which in turn is expected to increase its market growth in the next eight years.

In addition, sealing tapes offer high utility in a wide variety of usages such as sealing smaller boxes, bags, and cans. In addition, they are used for packaging single items, food, and small industrial parts easily, securely and hygienically. Thus, the emerging ˜home delivery service trend is expected to push the demand for these tapes in carton sealing and inner packaging applications.

Regional Insights: Sealing & Strapping Packaging Tapes Market

Asia Pacific held the largest volume share of more than 45% in 2019 and is expected to witness a rapid CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period. This growth is supplemented by rising penetration of e-commerce retail in emerging economies such as India and Indonesia. However, the contingency regarding the manufacturing trends in the region post-pandemic is expected to negatively affect the overall market growth.

Lockdown and social distancing strategies employed by the several economies in Asia Pacific to curb the COVID-19 spread has boosted the direct channel sales in the region. Thus, the rising preference for door delivery services is expected to benefit the demand for sealing and strapping packaging components in the current scenario.

Asia Pacific is also the hub for textile manufacturing, thus the largest textile exporter in the world. The growth of the outdoor and sports apparel industry backed by the rising health awareness among consumers and heightening fitness activities is expected to bolster the textile sector in the region, thereby boosting the demand for taping solutions for textile shipments.

North America and Europe are the two regions most affected by COVID-19 pandemic, thereby putting several economic activities at a halt. However, the rising demand for healthcare supplies and personnel protective equipment in these regions to curb the spread is expected to benefit the demand for packaging tape to secure these healthcare shipments.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: Sealing & Strapping Packaging Tapes Market

These top industry players operate their businesses through top established brands, a vast product line, and a strong geographical presence across several regions. In addition, they are consistently employing efforts to exhibit a high degree of innovation and use advanced technologies to attain a competitive edge in the industry, thereby strengthening the foothold in the market. Some of the prominent players in the sealing and strapping packaging tapes market include

Key companies Profiled: Sealing & Strapping Packaging Tapes Market Report

3M Company

Avery Dennison Corporation

Nitto Denko Corporation

Tesa SE

Intertape Polymer Group

Scapa Group plc

Wuhan HuaxiaNanfeng Adhesive Tapes; Shrutapes; Mactac; and Nichiban

This report forecasts volume and revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global sealing and strapping packaging tapes market report on the basis of material, adhesive, application, and region:

Material Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Paper

Polypropylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Other

Adhesive Outlook (Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Acrylic

Rubber-based

Silicone

Others

Application Outlook (Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Carton Sealing & Inner Packaging

Strapping & Bundling

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Sealing & Strapping Packaging Tapes in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Sealing & Strapping Packaging Tapes Market 2020 and Forecast 2021-2027 Includes Business Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580