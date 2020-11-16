Disposable Medical Gloves Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Disposable Medical Gloves market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Disposable Medical Gloves Market 2020-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Disposable Medical Gloves market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Disposable Medical Gloves Market 2020 and Forecast 2021-2027 Includes Business Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Report Overview: Disposable Medical Gloves Market

The global disposable medical gloves market size was valued at USD 2.3billion in 2020 and is projected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% from 2021 to 2027. The growing importance of hand protection equipment in the healthcare industry, most notably during the COVID-19 pandemic, is expected to generate the demand for disposable medical gloves over the forecast period 2021-2027. These gloves offer protection against cross-contamination and transmission of pathogens during medical examinations and surgeries. Moreover, they are intended for single-use, which further lowers the risk of contamination. The aforementioned factors are, in turn, anticipated to drive their demand over the forecast period.

U.S. accounted for the largest share in the North America market in 2019 on account of the presence of stringent regulations pertaining to the safety of the patients, doctors, and other healthcare workers, which boosted the adoption of disposable medical gloves. The nitrile material segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth owing to several advantages, including high puncture resistance and a high level of sensitivity.

The product provides protection against the risks associated with the on-the-job transmission of germs, bloodborne pathogens, and other environmental contaminants. Growing awareness about the health & safety measures related to the emergency response incidents and treatment of patients is expected to propel the product demand over the forecast period.

Rapid development of healthcare infrastructure coupled with healthcare reforms across several countries, rising geriatric population, and increasing hygiene standards, are likely to drive the market growth over the forecast period. In addition, medical professionals are also adopting double gloving to avoid the failure risk owing to wear and tear, which is further anticipated to boost the market growth.

Moreover, growing concerns about employee health & safety coupled with increasing COVID-19 cases across several major economies are expected to increase the product demand. However, the environmental impact associated with the disposal of these gloves is expected to restrain the market growth over the forecast period.

Material Insights: Disposable Medical Gloves Market

The vinyl material segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 35% in 2019 and is likely to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Vinyl gloves are latex-free, due to which, they do not cause skin allergies or reactions. Moreover, they are cost-effective, soft, and comfortable to wear.

The nitrile material segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth of 9.4% over the forecast period. Nitrile-based products offer high puncture resistance, excellent barrier protection, and durability owing to which, they are generally preferred in environments where exposure to blood-borne pathogens and other contaminants is a primary concern.

Natural rubber is estimated to be the second-largest material segment. These gloves are tactile, owing to which, they are highly preferred in sensitive applications, such as medical procedures & surgeries. In addition, they are flexible and comfortable to wear and are ideal for handling water-based or biological materials. However, they can cause skin allergies and reactions.

The neoprene material segment is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period. Neoprene is a type of synthetic rubber that is produced through the polymerization process of chloroprene. The material is waterproof and offers resistance to stretching, and chemicals, owing to which, it is used in laboratories, where people often deal with chemicals that can cause damage to the skin.

Application Insights: Disposable Medical Gloves Market

The examination application segment led the market accounting for over 75% of the global share in 2019 and is anticipated to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Disposable gloves made using vinyl or natural rubber are generally used for low-risk general procedures, including non-invasive physical examination applications.

The infection spread through physical human contact is one of the primary causes of sickness in the healthcare industry, owing to which, doctors, nurses, caregivers, and other healthcare professionals commonly use gloves to protect themselves from contamination during examination or procedure. In addition, the rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic is further anticipated to generate the demand for examination gloves over the forecast period.

The surgical application segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period. Rising instances of chronic diseases, including heart diseases, and cancer, which often requires medical procedures and surgeries for the treatment, are expected to increase the product demand in surgical applications.

Surgical application gloves are made with higher quality standards as compared to examination application gloves and are commonly used by surgeons and operating room nurses. These gloves are generally sterile as they are widely used for surgical procedures and are designed to offer precise sizing, higher accuracy, and tactile sensitivity as required by surgeons.



End-use Insights: Disposable Medical Gloves Market



The hospitals end-use segment accounted for the highest revenue share of over 55% in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominant position over the forecast period. The product is widely used in hospitals by surgeons, doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers for examination and surgical purposes.

Rising prevalence of Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs), including surgical site infection, ventilator-associated pneumonia, and bloodstream infection, is expected to increase the product demand in the hospitals end-use segment. Moreover, the rising geriatric population coupled with growing instances of chronic health issues is expected to spur the product demand in the segment over the forecast period.

The outpatient/primary care facilities segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period. Physicians at primary care facilities or OPD are at a higher risk of infection as they are the first contact with patients with undiagnosed diseases and symptoms. Thus, a high number of people visiting primary care facilities for consultation purposes is expected to drive the segment growth.

The home healthcare segment is anticipated to register steady growth in the coming years owing to the increasing number of people adopting home healthcare services. Home healthcare services refer to professional services, such as rehabilitative & therapy, aid in daily activities, private-duty nursing care, and others that are provided at the patients home by healthcare professionals, including therapists, aides, nurses, and doctors.

Regional Insights: Disposable Medical Gloves Market

Europe held the largest market share of 34.5% in 2019 and will retain the leading position throughout the forecast years due to increasing healthcare spending in major European countries. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period owing to rising awareness pertaining to hygiene and safety and growing healthcare infrastructure. In addition, the presence of major product manufacturers is likely to have a positive impact on market growth.

North America is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period. Factors including the developed healthcare industry, stringent government regulations, and increasing consumer awareness are expected to drive the regional market growth. Moreover, rising health concerns due to unhealthy lifestyles are expected to increase the demand for healthcare services, thereby benefiting the market growth. The Middle East region is also estimated to register significant growth over the forecast period due to the developing healthcare industry coupled with a high influx of tourists in countries, such as UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: Disposable Medical Gloves Market

Major companies, such as Top Glove Corp., have increased their manufacturing capacities and are also likely to expand their manufacturing facilities to cater to the rising demand across the globe, most notably during the COVID-19 pandemic. Strategies, such as proper inventory management, play a key role in the market as they reduce the costs associated with excess stock holding. Some of the major players in the global disposable medical gloves market include:

Key companies Profiled: Disposable Medical Gloves Market Report

Ansell Ltd.

Top Glove Corp. Bhd

Hartalega Holdings Berhad

Supermax Corp. Berhad

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

Cardinal Health

Semperit AG Holding

Rubberex; Dynarex Corp.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global disposable medical gloves market report on the basis of material, application, end use, and region.

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Natural Rubber

Nitrile

Vinyl

Neoprene

Polyethylene

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Examination

Surgical

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Hospitals

Home Healthcare

Outpatient/Primary Care Facilities

Others

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Disposable Medical Gloves in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Disposable Medical Gloves Market 2020 and Forecast 2021-2027 Includes Business Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580