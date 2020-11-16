Gelatin Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Gelatin market.

Report Overview: Gelatin Market

The global gelatin market demand was 519.5 kilotons in 2019 and is projected to expand at a volume-based CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2027. Increasing demand for convenience and functional food and beverage products, coupled with its augmented use in the pharmaceutical application, is anticipated to drive the market demand over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Gelatin is produced from the partial hydrolysis of collagen, which is separated from animal sources including bovine, porcine, poultry, and marine. Commercially the product is available in two forms – powder and sheets. Gelatin is used in food and beverage applications owing to its excellent gelling, stabilizing, and foaming properties. Ascending demand for gelatin as a food stabilizer can be attributed to rising consumption of food products such as pasta, salads, yogurts, ice-creams, jams, and jellies across the globe.

The food industry is regulated by stringent laws governing animal-based raw materials and ingredients that are used in the manufacturing of the product. Countries such as Europe and North America are actively involved in framing such regulations. For instance, gelatin manufacturers in Europe are required to comply with the specifications and requirements notified in REGULATION (EU) 2016/355.

The regulation states that the raw materials used in gelatin production that is intended for human consumption should adhere to certain rules, for instance, they should abide by stated residual limits and go through specific treatments to reduce the disease occurrence among humans. These guidelines might make the process of raw material procurement slightly complex and hamper the manufacturing process.

Some of the key players operating in the industry are Nitta Gelatin Inc.; GELITA AG; Darling Ingredients Inc.; Tessenderlo Group; and STERLING GELATIN. These companies are actively involved in continuous research activities to develop products that are of high quality and purity as well as tailor-made as per custom requirements. Also, they have a widespread presence across the globe and have a strong sales networks across the globe including third-party distribution channels. Raw

Material Insights: Gelatin Market

The raw materials used for gelatin production are generally sourced from bones, skins, and tendons of bovine and pigs. Porcine based gelatin produced from acidic treatment is known as type A gelatinand bovine based gelatin produced from alkaline treatment is known as type B gelatin. They are extensively utilized in food manufacturing and are often referred to as edible gelatin. The non-edible type is typically used in other end-use industries including personal care and photography.

Gelatin sourced from pig skin is being preferred over other sources owing to its cheaper price. However, stringent regulations against pig consumption in Islamic countries of MEA are expected to restrict its use as a raw material for the manufacturing of gelatin. In addition, disease prevalence such as Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea virus (PEDv) in U.S., which is associated with pigs, is expected to restrict its supply as a raw material.

Other raw materials used to manufacture gelatin include poultry, fish, horse skins, and pectin. The socio cultural and health concerns associated with pork and beef led to the need for alternative sources of gelatin. Fish gelatin is mainly used as blocking solutions to minimize background noise in immune-detection procedures such as western blotting and immunostaining.

Gelatin derived from cold skin of fish does not cross-react with mammalian antibodies resulting in higher use in pharmaceutical applications. Lower protein content in horse, fish, and poultry is expected to restrict its growth as a raw material for the production of gelatin. In addition, lack of technology and cost-effective manufacturing for the production of gelatin from the aforementioned raw materials is expected to restrict the market growth over the forecast period.

Function Insights: Gelatin Market

Gelatin can be used as a thickener, stabilizer, and gelling agent in food, cosmetics and personal care, and pharmaceutical applications. The global demand for gelatin as a stabilizer was estimated to be 246.3 kilo tons in 2019. The growth can be attributed to rising consumption of food products including pastas, salads, yogurt, ice creams, jams, and jellies. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market in light of the growing demand for healthier, innovative, and fast and convenient food in the region.

Thickeners increase the viscosity of a liquid without altering the original properties. Growth of the food industry in Asia Pacific, owing to the growing population and per capita income levels in countries like India and China, is expected to generate the demand for gelatin as thickeners. Moreover, the usage of thickeners in cosmetics and personal care products is likely to fuel market growth in the coming years.

Application Insights: Gelatin Market

Gelatin application segment includes food and beverage, personal care, pharmaceutical, photography, and others. In food and beverage industry, gelatin is used as an important additive for manufacturing dietary supplements, edible films and coatings, and beverages. The majority of the consumers nowadays prefer collagen consumption through their diet instead of taking it through injections, which is likely to result in higher product penetration in the food and beverage industry.

Several manufacturers including JBS and JIANGXI COSEN BIOLOGY CO., LTD. produce bovine grade collagen for food and beverage applications. Rising demand for these products in confectionery and desserts is expected to have a positive impact on market growth. In addition, rising demand for gelatin as a food additive to improve rheological properties is expected to open new avenues for the product over the projected period.

Rising demand for gelatin-based biomedical products to improve the hair texture and enhance hair quality is expected to have a positive impact on market growth. Gelatin finds application in haircare industry as it helps in reducing hair fall and improving hair growth. With the rising consumer trend toward the use of haircare treatment products, the use of gelatin in personal care products is expected to propel over the forecast period.

Regional Insights: Gelatin Market

Europe is anticipated to be the largest region for gelatin market and accounted for approximately 40% of global revenue in 2019. The market in Europe is characterized by the presence of stringent regulations established by the European Commission. The use of premium quality collagen for the production of bone and tissue reconstruction patches is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. The regional demand is driven by the consumption of gelatin-based products such as cosmetics, food products, rejuvenation beverages, and pharmaceutical products. In addition, the rising demand for gelatin in the manufacturing of casings for meat is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Rising demand for convenience packed foods in Canada and Mexico in light of new product launches is expected to play a crucial role in increasing the usage of gelatin in the formulation of numerous products including confectioneries, desserts, and beverages. Furthermore, Mexico is expected to remain one of the major manufacturing destinations in the food and beverage, personal care, and pharma sectors. This trend is anticipated to open new markets for gelatin over the next few years.

Presence of long term and well-established meat processors including JBS; Tyson Foods, Inc.; and Cargill, incorporated in U.S. and Canada on account of easy access of consumables is expected to promote the application of gelatin in the region. However, rising manufacturing costs in U.S. and Canada in light of increasing utility expenditure is expected to reduce the application in personal care, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, and pharma sectors, which is expected to negatively impact market growth in the near future.

Gelatin Market Share Insights: Gelatin Market

The market is highly fragmented with the presence of established industry players such as

Gelita AG

are integrated across the value chain from sourcing the raw material to developing the finished product. Also, they are involved in continuous R&D activities to develop new products as well as are focused on expanding the product portfolio. This is expected to intensify the competition and pose a potential threat to the new players entering the market.

This report forecasts revenue and volume growth at the global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis on the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global gelatin market report on the basis of raw material, function, application, and region:

Raw Material Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Pig Skin

Cattle Bones

Bovine Hides

Others

Function Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Stabilizer

Thickener

Gelling Agent

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Food & Beverage

Confectionery

Dairy Products

Meat & Poultry Products

Desserts

Beverage

Others

Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

Nutraceutical

Photography

Others

