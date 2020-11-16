Hybrid Composites Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Hybrid Composites market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Hybrid Composites Market 2020-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Hybrid Composites market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Report Overview: Hybrid Composites Market

The global hybrid composites market size was valued at USD 423.1 million in 2020 and looks set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3% from 2021 to 2027. Growing product demand in end-use industries including automotive & transportation, aerospace & defense, and wind energy is anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period 2021-2027. Hybrid composites are the composite materials that are fabricated in combination with two or more types of fibers in the common matrix, which provides a synergistic effect of the properties of the fabrics on the overall properties of composites. Hybrid composites offer enhanced mechanical properties, compared to traditional products, which include high strength, low density, and high impact resistance.

In the U.S., the market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for lightweight materials in the automotive and aerospace industries. Carbon/glass and carbon/aramid are the largest contributors to the regional market. Capacity expansions and steady growth in the automotive and aerospace sectors are the factors that are expected to augment the market growth over the forecast period.

Hybrid composite products play an essential role in the manufacturing of automotive and aircraft parts. Growing concerns regarding fuel consumption and CO2 emission levels have compelled manufacturers to use these materials as substitutes for metal components. This will also boost the market growth. Technological innovations to minimize the manufacturing cycle time is expected to propel the product demand in the automotive sector.

Hybrid composites offer improved mechanical properties, possible cost reduction, and overall amenability compared to conventional processing techniques. The aerospace and marine industries are tapping into the innovative technology to get composites with a lower weight, higher specific strength, high stiffness, and corrosion resistance, especially under extreme conditions. However, high costs and relatively immature manufacturing technology and complex fabrication methods are expected to hinder the market growth over the forecast period.

Fiber Type Insights: Hybrid Composites Market

In terms of revenue, carbon/glass hybrid composites anticipated to dominate the market, accounting for 38.2% of overall market share in 2019 owing to the increasing demand from the automotive, aerospace, and marine industries. Carbon/glass hybrid composites are lightweight materials that reduce the weight of wind blades and vehicles

Carbon/glass woven fabrics with epoxy resin matrix are utilized for producing hybrid composite laminates. These composites offer properties, such as low thermal expansion, high stiffness, high-temperature tolerance, high chemical resistance, and low weight, which boosts their demand in industrial and other applications.

Carbon/aramid is anticipated to be the second-largest fiber type segment over the forecast period owing to the increasing penetration of these composites in the aerospace and defense industry. Carbon/aramid products offer enhanced stiffness, high strength, high impact resistance, and increased fracture resistance.

Hybrid composites comprising High Modulus Polypropylene (HMPP) fibers offer toughness, ballistic resistance, and dielectric constant depending on what other fiber types they are mixed with. HMPP with carbon fiber offers increased toughness with a small weight penalty and a significant cost decrease. HMPP with glass offers significant weight reduction and enhanced toughness.

End-Use Insights: Hybrid Composites Market

The automotive and transportation end-use segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 13.9% from 2020 to 2027 owing to the increasing demand for lightweight, and highly fuel-efficient vehicles. The growing importance of lightweight railway components is also expected to augment the demand for hybrid composites in the transportation industry over the forecast period. Aerospace & defense is one of the fastest-growing sectors in the market. High-performance and highly rigid materials are required in aircraft, rockets, satellites, and missiles.

Hybrid composites are a natural fit for renewable energy products. Thus, the wind energy end-use segment is projected to register a significant CAGR over the forecast period. The primary intent for using these materials in the wind energy sector is to keep the blade weight under control.

Composites have made good inroads in the marine sector as well owing to their excellent impact resistance property. They are used to craft racing powerboats with higher performance and enhanced driver safety. Structural elements, such as bow modules, hatch covers, deckhouses, and king posts are manufactured using these composites.

Resin Type Insights: Hybrid Composites Market

In terms of revenue, thermoset resin is anticipated to dominate the market with a market share of 61.9% in 2019 owing to its outstanding strength and crack resistance properties. These resins are highly suitable for usage in automotive & transportation and aerospace end-use industries, which requires lightweight materials with high strength and flammability performance.

Thermoset or thermosetting hybrid composites are synthetic materials that strengthen when they are heated; however, cannot be remolded after the initial heating. These products are stronger owing to the cross-linking and are suited for use in high-temperature applications. Ascending demand for composite materials in transportation and aerospace & defense applications is expected to increase the growth of the thermosetting segment in the Asia Pacific region.

Thermoplastics are less expensive, non-toxic in nature, weldable, recyclable for other processes, and have better toughness. A broad range of thermoplastic resins is used in composites, such as PET, polypropylene, and PVC. Thermoplastics resins are used owing to their increased impact resistance and ability to reform as compared to thermosetting resins.

Thermoplastics have a high potential for mass-producing lightweight structural parts compared to thermoset-based composites, which go through the time-consuming chemical cross-linking process. The thermoplastic-based hybrid composites are typically processed using only heat and pressure.

Regional Insights: Hybrid Composites Market

Asia Pacific is projected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 13.3% over the forecast period owing to the expansion of the manufacturing sector coupled with robust growth in automotive production in the region. The region is also one of the most lucrative destinations for construction, aerospace, and electronics sectors owing to the strong presence of key manufacturers in countries, such as China, India, and Japan.

The demand for hybrid composites in North America is majorly driven by the growth of the aerospace & defense, marine, and automotive industries. The U.S. is one of the major manufacturers of commercial aircraft, cargo jets, large passenger aircraft, and defense aircraft, which is anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period.

Europe is anticipated to be the second-largest market on account of well-established automotive, aerospace & defense, marine, and wind energy industries. Moreover, key manufacturers of the automotive and aerospace industries in this region are focusing on product improvements and the development of new hybrid composites.

Rapidly growing aerospace and defense industries in Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia are likely to generate high product demand, thereby supporting the CSA regional market. Manufacturers operating MRO facilities, such as GE, Rolls-Royce, Pratt & Whitney Canada, and Goodrich, are based in Brazil. The country also manufactures turboprops, military aircraft, agricultural aircraft, business aircraft, helicopters, and other general aviation aircraft, which is expected to increase the regional market.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: Hybrid Composites Market

The market is highly competitive as major companies have strong distribution networks and product brands. The ongoing research & development activities in the market present several growth and expansion opportunities to market participants, which in turn are projected to positively influence the overall market. For instance, in April 2018, Exel Composites acquired Diversified Structural Composites (DSC). This acquisition will strengthen Exel€™s position in the North America region. Some of the prominent players in the hybrid composites market include:

Key companies Profiled: Hybrid Composites Market Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027.

Fiber Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Carbon/Glass

Aramid/Carbon

HMPP

UHMWPE

Others

Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Thermoset

Thermoplastic

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Automotive & Transportation

Aerospace & Defense

Wind Energy

Marine

Sporting Goods

Others

