Pre-workout Supplements Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

The global pre-workout supplements market size was valued at USD 11.5 billion in 2020 and looks set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% from 2021 to 2027. Growing demand for nutritional products to enhance performance and awareness among consumers regarding the need of workout supplements are driving the demand for pre-workout supplements.

Consumers are performing different practices, such as exercise, yoga, and gym, which lead to a healthy lifestyle. These practices have increased the demand for health-related products like organic food, sports equipment, and pre-workout supplements, in order to increase the strength while working out. Moreover, the use of self-diagnosis for deficiency and self-analysis kits has increased the need for pre-workout supplements in some of the developed regions.

The market is likely to grow significantly over the forecast years owing to increasing importance of active lifestyle, growing awareness regarding benefits of proteins, and surging number of health and fitness centers. Moreover, consumers engaged in intense workout prefer pre-workout supplements as they promote dilation of blood vessels allowing more oxygen to get delivered to muscles resulting in enhanced performance. These factors are expected to generate the demand for energy-boosting products, such as pre-workout supplements in the coming years.

Pre-workout supplements have ingredients such as caffeine to elevate energy, beta-alanine to control muscle fatigue, Branched Chain Amino Acids (BCAAs) to reduce protein breakdown, creatine to improve performance, and Nitric Oxide (NO) to maintain normal blood vessel function along with proprietary blends. Moreover, as per the study published by Molecular Diversity Preservation International (MDPI), 87% of products consist of beta-alanine, 86% consist of caffeine, 71% consist of citrulline, 63% consist of tyrosine, 51% consist of taurine, and 49% consist of creatine.

Fear of side effects is acting as a major restrain for the market growth. Also, pre-workout supplements are not FDA regulated resulting in increasing consciousness among consumers. Consumers demand more transparency in order to identify the ingredients in the proprietary blend. Also, as per the study published by MDPI, 58 of the top 100 commercially available pre-workout products include at least one proprietary blend. Key players in the market are focusing on this trend in order to launch new pre-workout supplements and gain a market share. For instance, in July 2019, Nutrabolt a sports nutrition company launched Project Clear Evolution with a principle to produce new line of products made with no artificial flavors or dyes, fully transparent label, and no proprietary blends.

Form Insights: Pre-workout Supplements Market

By form, the market is segmented into powder, capsule/tablets, and ready to drink. Powder is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2019 and is projected retain its dominance over the forecast period 2021-2027. Popularity of powder pre-workout supplements among users is high owing to its easy availability and consumption. Consumers have trouble swallowing capsules/tablets resulting in shifting inclination toward powder form.

Also, consumers preference toward powder is due to ease of customization in amount of dose they seek. Moreover, consumers can further improve the nutrient quality of powder by consuming it with milk. Powder form has higher absorption rate compared to capsules and gives instant results. Moreover, the ease of carrying varieties of products together is also one of the factors driving the demand for powder pre-workout supplements.

Ready to drink is projected to be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period owing to increasing popularity and hectic lifestyle. These are pre-formulated drinks that do not require further mixing, which is also a major factor driving the demand among consumers. Various players in the market are launching new pre-workout supplements in order to cope with the growing trend in the market. For instance, in 2018, the C4 brand of Nutrabolt launched its first on the go carbonated pre-workout drink offering zero sugar, calories, or carbs. The company launched the 16-ounce product line in 4 flavors: frozen bombsicle, twisted limeade, strawberry watermelon ice, and tropical blast.

Distribution Channel Insights: Pre-workout Supplements Market

By distribution channel, the market is segmented into online and offline. The offline segment accounted for the largest share in pre-workout supplements market. Increasing number of retail stores like GNC, Vitamin Shoppe, Nutrishop, and Walmart are opting for offline channels as they help companies widen their distribution and strengthen the brand. Also, many retailers are increasing their reach to consumers via increasing number of retail outlets. For instance, in July 2019, Nutrishop announced that it would not charge monthly royalty or marketing fees, resulting in increased gross sales revenue per month by around 9%. Moreover, the company aspires to reach over 300 stores in next 5 years, which is resulting in increase in sales via offline channel.

Online channel is estimated to be the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 10.9% in 2019 and is projected to dominate the market over the forecast period owing to the availability of wide range of products online. Many e-commerce and online shopping apps like Flipkart and Amazon make it easy and effective for customers to buy products. Though e-commerce has gained popularity to a large extent in the retail business, it accounts for a small percentage of the total sales in retail across the globe. However, discussion portals, discounts, offers on products, and various promotion strategies used by sellers will fuel online sales. Rise in the penetration of internet and social media is anticipated to boost the segment growth further.

Regional Insights: Pre-workout Supplements Market

North America is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2019 and is estimated to retain its position over the forecasted period. Demand for pre-workout supplements is high in the region owing to high number of health-conscious consumers. As per Intl Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association (IHRSA), in 2018 about 16% of the American population was associated with health clubs, registering an increase of more than 10% in last three years. Also, as per U.S. Food and Drug Administration, three out of every four Americans regularly take a supplement resulting in strong demand for pre-workout supplements in the region.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing market in 2019 and is expected to expand at a considerable rate over the forecast period. Changing consumer preferences for nutritional goods, increasing number of fitness and health centers, and growing health awareness are some of the significant factors responsible for the market growth in the region. Increasing penetration of international brands in the region is also estimated to generate the demand for pre-workout supplements in the region. China is the largest market in the region owing to high number of gym goers. As per the report by Qingcheng Tech Company, a Chinese gym operating system service provider, the number of gyms was growing at a rate of 31.1% in 2018, reaching nearly 98,000 across China, resulting in increasing demand for pre-workout supplements in the country.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: Pre-workout Supplements Market

Many big players are increasing their focus toward launch of new products in the market. For instance, in 2018, Stance Supplements launched MERK pre-workout supplements in two flavors brutal blue razz and strawberry death punch to sell via online and Nutrishop locations in the U.S. The product is packed with higher dosages including 6g of Citrulline Malate, 3.2g of Beta-Alanine, 550mg of VitaCholine, 350mg of caffeine, and 200 mg of AlphaSize along with complementary ingredients such as vitamin B12, Himalayan Rock Salt, ActiGin, and Astragin.

Moreover many fitness authorities in the market are partnering with private-label producers to introduce new products to their members. For instance, in December 2019, Golds Gym, a fitness authority, partnered with Tipton Mills Foods, a private-label producer of powdered beverages to introduceÂ nutritional supplementsÂ includingÂ protein supplementsÂ and pre-workout powders. The agreement was signed for three years and had launched seven products including 100% whey concentrate (chocolate and vanilla), 100% whey isolate (chocolate and vanilla), 100% plant protein (chocolate and vanilla), and pre-workout (blue raspberry). Some of the prominent players in the pre-workout supplementsÂ market include:

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends and opportunities in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global pre-workout supplements market report on the basis of form, distribution channel, and region.

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016 – 2027)

Powder

Capsule/Tablets

Ready to Drink

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Online

Offline

