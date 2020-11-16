Preparative And Process Chromatography Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Preparative And Process Chromatography market.

The global preparative and process chromatography market size was valued at USD 5.84 billion in 2020 and looks set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% from 2019 to 2026. Preparative chromatography is used to isolate a substance from a given sample on a large scale. Thus, the main purpose of this technique is the purification of a particular substance. Some of the major preparative chromatography techniques include liquid chromatography, gas chromatography, and high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC). Process chromatography, on the other hand, aims at identifying and analyzing compounds in the sample both qualitatively and quantitatively. It is used to analyze the purity and purification performed by preparative chromatography.

Increasing investments by the government to enhance R&D is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. A report published by India Brand Equity Foundation states that the revenue of genetics is estimated to increase to USD 55 million by 2020. In addition, according to the same source, Israel and India have agreed to enhance the cooperation in science and technology for the upcoming years by providing USD 1 million from each in order to support new R&D projects of healthcare and cybersecurity. Small pharmaceutical companies spend less on operating activities and majorly on R&D. According to Investopedia, this share sometimes accounts for up to 50% of their revenue share for a few companies. Therefore, rising R&D investments by the government are expected to drive the market rapidly.

Growing use of chromatography techniques in the food and nutraceuticals industry is anticipated to propel the market growth during the forecast period. Thin-layer chromatography is one of the excellent techniques that can be used for the identification of herbals as well as for its purity evaluations. HPLC technique is also one of the widely used tools for the quantitative analysis of various marker compounds used in food and nutraceutical fields. The potency of HPLC has been improved by the introduction of various new detectors, including diode array detectors, which allow the detection at many wavelengths. The new technology also increases the identification by UV spectral analysis.

Chromatography techniques are also used in the purification of biopharmaceutical products. Increasing demand for biopharmaceutical products is also likely to boost the market growth. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. offers a wide portfolio of its purification products that support biopharmaceutical development. The companys POROS chromatography resins are designed for both process scale and analytical bioseparations. These resins can be used throughout the industry as they offer high throughput and high-performance process scale bioseparations.

A report published by Biotechnology Innovation Organization states that the biopharmaceutical industry had the highest percentage of R&D reinvestments in the U.S. in 2017. Research from emerging and small companies accounted for 70% of the clinical trials in 2017 as they are now at the forefront to search new therapies and cures. Thus, a rise in demand for biopharmaceuticals is expected to increase the demand for new chromatographic products in the near future. However, the high cost of chromatography products and presence of alternative methods are expected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

Type Insights

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into preparative and process chromatography. Process chromatography held the largest market share in 2018 owing to growing research activities in the field of biopharmaceuticals. Key market players such as Merck KGaA offer a wide range of analytical HPLC products for the analysis of R&D, quality control, clinical, environmental, and biochemical applications.

Preparative chromatography is estimated to expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to its accurate results. This technique is used to separate smaller molecules that differ from each other. This technique is also in the purification of sufficient quantities of a substance which can be further used. The sample goes into fraction collector unlike process chromatography

Affinity chromatography is the primary step followed in the purification workflow and is considered to be the robust purification process. Ion-exchange chromatography is the second step of purification and these resins are considered to be effective for first column purification step. On the other hand, hydrophobic interaction chromatography is a versatile technique and is used for intermediate and final stages of the purification process.

Chromatography columns held a significant share in 2018 due to high penetration of empty columns as well as growing availability of prepacked columns. Prepacked columns are expected to witness high growth opportunities due to their ability to meet manufacturing needs with single-use technologies. They are advantageous to the end users in a way that they save time and resources by reducing the hassle of packing and cleaning.

End-use Insights: Preparative And Process Chromatography Market



Based on end use, the market is segmented into the food and nutraceutical industry, biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry, and academic research laboratories. The biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry held the largest market share in 2018 owing to rise in R&D investments. A report published by the U.S. Investments in Medical and Health Research and Development states that R&D investment grew by 27% from 2013 to 2017 in the U.S.

The food and nutraceutical industry is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to the growing food manufacturing industry. Chromatography is widely used in food analysis that includes activities, such as detecting food additives and assessing the quality of the food. Some of the other analyses are the determination of food composition, presence of contaminants in the food, and measuring the nutritional quality of the food.

Regional Insights: Preparative And Process Chromatography Market

North America held the largest revenue share of 42.0% in 2018 due to rise in strategic mergers and acquisitions undertaken by key market players. In addition, the rise in R&D investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and the government and rising healthcare infrastructure in the U.S. are some of the other factors driving the market in the country.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to rising R&D investment and initiatives undertaken by the government. According to Invest India, in 2018, R&D investment accounted for USD 782 billion in India. Rising R&D investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in this region are anticipated to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: Preparative And Process Chromatography Market

Rise in product launches by major companies is anticipated to fuel market growth. For instance, in October 2018, Bio-Rad launched Nuvia HP-Q Resins and CHT Ceramic Hydroxyapatite XT Media. CHT XT offers efficient and high-resolution single step clearance of aggregates and other impurities. In addition, CHT XT is used for purification of monoclonal, enzymes, and polyclonal antibodies. Some of the prominent players in the preparative and process chromatography market include:

Key companies Profiled: Preparative And Process Chromatography Market Report

GE Healthcare

Pall Corporation

Merck KGaA

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Agilent Technologies

Waters Corporation

Novasep Holding S.A.S

Chiral Technologies, Inc.

This report forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis on the latest industry trends and opportunities in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global preparative and process chromatography market report on the basis of type, end use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Preparative Chromatography

Consumables

Solid Supports and Reagents

Resins

Affinity Resins

Ion-exchange Resins

Size Exclusion Resins

Hydrophobic Interaction Resins

Reversed-Phase Resins

Mixed-mode/Multimode Resins

Columns

Prepacked Columns

Empty Columns

Systems

Liquid Chromatography Systems

Other Chromatography Systems

Services

Process Chromatography

Consumables

Solid Supports and Reagents

Resins

Affinity Resins

Ion-exchange Resins

Size Exclusion Resins

Hydrophobic Interaction Resins

Reversed-Phase Resins

Mixed-mode/Multimode Resins

Columns

Prepacked Columns

Empty Columns

Systems

Services

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Industry

Food & Nutraceutical Industry

Academic Research Laboratories

