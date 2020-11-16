Oncology Biosimilars Market Expectations and Growth Trends Highlighted Until 2025

Biosimilar is the identical copy of oncology biologics used for the treatment of cancer and officially approved for the treatment of cancer. These molecules are cost-effective, efficient, and have the same ability as biologics. These molecules are easy to manufacture as compared to biologics and can only be manufactured after patent expiry. Earlier there were various patented biologics available in the market but nowadays most of the patents have expired and few are on the verge of patent expiry. In the past few years, various biosimilars have been approved by FDA for the treatment of various types of cancer such as blood cancer, colorectal cancer, breast cancer, and others. In the near future, it is expected that a few more biosimilars will be introduced in the market thus supporting the growth of the market.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Oncology Biosimilars Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Celltrion, Biocon, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, STADA Arzneimittel AG, Intas Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Sandoz International, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Apotex, BIOCAD, etc.

Based on the drug class, the market is segmented into the following:

G-CSF Drugs

Monoclonal Antibodies

Hematopoietic Drugs

Others

Based on the route of administration, the market is segmented into the following:

Oral

Parenteral

Based on the disease type, the market is segmented into the following:

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Leukemia

Neutropenia

Blood Cancer

Others

Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented into the following:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Based on the region, the market is segmented into the following:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Features of the Report:

The report provides granular level information about the market size, regional market share, historic market (2013 to 2016) and forecast (2017 to 2024)

The report covers in-detail insights about the competitor’s overview, company share analysis, key market developments, and their key strategies

The report outlines drivers, restraints, unmet needs, and trends that are currently affecting the market

The report tracks recent innovations, key developments and startup’s details that are actively working in the market

The report provides plethora of information about market entry strategies, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenario

The report analyses the impact of socio-political environment through PESTLE Analysis and competition through Porter’s Five Force Analysis in addition to recent technology advancements and innovations in the market

