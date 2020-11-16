TMR Analyzes Impact Of Outbreak Of Covid-19 On Dried Vegetable Market – Country Level Analysis, Current Trade Size And Future Prospective

The global dried vegetable market is anticipated to grow steadily in coming years, as per reports by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Increasing worldwide presence and expansion of the world’s players in the field of dried vegetables are also having a profound effect on the increasing world market revenues of dried vegetables. Many businesses are increasing their product portfolios and dried vegetable treatment plants, through the acquisition of regional players.

Dried vegetable producers want to take advantage of packaging trends, which was never more crucial. Companies are trying to differentiate innovative new packaging solutions between consumer, freezer and filling lines that can optimize sales of dried vegetable products. They’re also testing for new packaging solutions. Companies began to innovate their packaging by utilizing images of children, young people, and animated pictures of trees and animals to attract clients.

The e-commerce internet sales of dried vegetables have brought a lot of influence to the industry and helped to thrive with a better medium. Alternatively, traditional techniques are used for sales but any company / person in any portion of the globe can purchase dried vegetables from vendors via e-commerce websites. This is one of the key trends being leverage by vendors in the global dried vegetables market.

Prominent vendors in the global dried vegetable market are Symrise AG, Traina Dried Vegetable Inc., Viva Bella Orchards Inc, Naturex S.A., and Montagu Dried Vegetable and Nuts (Pty) Ltd.

According to TMR’s report, the global market for dried vegetables is expected to increase to somewhere near $32 billion in 2018, which is expected to increase by 5.4% CAGR over the predicted era 2018 to 2026. Due to variables including urbanization and increasing population of working women, Asia-Pacific accounts for the main manufacturing and consumption of dried vegetables.

Need for High Shelf Life to Bolster Dried Vegetable Market

Vacuum and air drying methods have led to the ability to consume fruit and vegetables in defined circumstances for a longer period of time. Dried vegetables last from weeks to months, helping clients eat them in the future. The dehydration method results in the lengthy shelf-life of vegetables by removing moisture that retains the vegetables free of microorganisms. This is one of the key factors driving the global dried vegetable market.

Due to a fast-paced life, consumers seek convenient, cost-efficient and delicious food goods throughout the day, offering ample possibilities for development for dried vegetable products. Dried products are increasing because of the rapid range of lives of people employed in towns of level. Most staff in major towns spend considerable time working and traveling in an office, so that individuals have difficulty taking time to cook. People tend to switch to alternatives, such as dried foods, to solve this issue.

Solid Supply Chain to Emerge as Key Market Trend

A decent transport facility is already being established to assist the flow of dried vegetables. Existing supply models have been used to directly reach customers without hurdles for dried vegetables. Most dried vegetable products are provided for storage and transportation in packages. The approvals from regulatory agencies have also opened the doors to dehydrated vegetable producers who have recognized the potential of the company and begun supplying new aging products. This is expected to solidify opportunities in the global dried vegetable market in the forthcoming years.

