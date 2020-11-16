LOCATION-BASED SERVICES (LBS) AND REAL-TIME LOCATION SYSTEMS (RTLS) MARKET DEVELOPMENT, MARKET TRENDS, KEY DRIVEN FACTORS, SEGMENTATION AND FORECAST TO 2020-2025 | CISCO , GOOGLE (ALPHABET) , IBM , MICROSOFT , ORACLE , TOMTOM , APPLE , ESRI , ERICSSON

The Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market report 2020 provides a detailed impression as well as describes the industry scope and also the market expanded insights and forecasts up to 2025. The study highlights a detailed assessment of the Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market and displays market size, trends by revenue, current growth factors, expert opinions, facts, and industry validated market development data.

Top Key players of the Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market:Cisco , Google (Alphabet) , IBM , Microsoft , Oracle , Tomtom , Apple , ESRI , Ericsson , Qualcomm , Zebra , Ubisense , Pitney Bowes , Baidu , Foursquare , Centrak , Ekahau , Galigeo , Here , Teldio , Navigine , Living Map , Infsoft , Airista , Quuppa , Geomoby, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,



The following report discusses in detail the factors essential and crucial to the growth of the Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) market. The study sheds a lights on a market interpretations on a global scale which is further distributed through distribution channels and marginalized market space where most trade occurs.

These insights are quite promising for various businesses and industries to cope up with this unprecedented downturn and take effective strategic decisions to thrive and proliferate within the ever competitive business ecosystem.

Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market: Segmentation Analysis:

By Location Type

Outdoor, Indoor, , , , , , ,

By Component

Software, Services, Hardware, , , , , ,

By Software

Geocoding and reverse geocoding, Location and predictive analytics, Reporting and visualization, Database management and spatial ETL, Risk analytics and threat prevention, , , ,

By Service

Deployment and integration, Application support and maintenance, Reporting and visualization, Consulting and advisory, Risk analytics and threat prevention, , , ,

By Vertical

Government, defense, and public utilities, Retail and eCommerce, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Automotive, transportation, and logistics, Industrial manufacturing, Healthcare and life sciences, Media and entertainment, Others (energy and utilities, tourism and hospitality, telecom, and education),

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) – Market Size

2.2 Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) – Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) – Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) – Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) – Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) – Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

5 Appendix

Continued….

