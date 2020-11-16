COVID-19 Impact on Paints & Coatings Fillers Market to reach US$ 4.3 Bn by 2027

Paints & Coatings Fillers Market: Introduction

The global paints & coatings fillers market was valued at ~US$ 2.8 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~5% from 2019 to 2027. End user industries of paints & coatings fillers, such as construction and automotive, have been expanding since the past few years. The construction industry is a key consumer of paints & coatings fillers.

Download PDF Brochure – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=38801

Key Drivers of Paints & Coatings Fillers Market

Industrial coatings are usually thin films applied to steel, concrete, and other materials to augment specific properties such as corrosion resistance, wear resistance, and conductivity. These coatings contain fillers such as barium sulfate, calcium carbonate, clay & kaolin, glass powder, mica, and silica. These fillers are used primarily to improve the performance characteristics of these coatings.

Presence of some of the fastest-growing economies, such as China, India, and South Korea, and rising demand for industrial coatings in the automotive industry play a vital role in driving the demand for industrial coatings in Asia Pacific. This, in turn, is boosting the paints & coatings fillers market in the region.

Expansion of Paints & Coatings Industry to Create Growth Opportunities

According to the World Paint & Coatings Industry Association (WPCIA), the paints & coatings market expanded by 4.9% to US$ 164.9 Bn in 2018. Europe and North America are mature regions for coatings. They represent 21% and 16% of the global volume, respectively. Macroeconomic factors, such as GDP growth, rise in purchasing power and disposable income, urbanization, and improvements in economic conditions of developing countries positively impact the paints & coatings market. This, in turn, boosts the paints & coatings fillers market.

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research – https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/widespread-use-of-lime-among-plethora-of-applications-to-lay-red-carpet-of-growth-across-lime-market-from-2019-to-2027-tmr-301159463.html

Stringent Government Regulations to Hamper Paints & Coatings Fillers Market

Strict government monitoring and interference in the production of barite in major countries, such as China and India, has adversely affected the global barite industry. This has led to severe shortage of barite in the marketplace, as barite is primarily used in paints & coatings fillers. Governments of countries across the world have implemented stringent regulations with regard to the environmental impact of mining. Companies need to adhere to the U.S. Environmental Protection Act (EPA) in order to obtain leases and licenses from governments. Fillers used in paints & coatings fillers are primarily derived by mining. This is likely to hamper the growth of the paints & coatings filler market.

Asia Pacific to Lead Paints & Coatings Fillers Market

In terms of volume, Asia Pacific held a leading share of the global paints & coatings fillers market in 2018. Major car manufacturers, such as Chevrolet, Daimler, Jeep, Audi, Volvo, and Kia, have either established their automotive manufacturing facilities or are planning to start new facilities in Asia Pacific in the near future.

China, India, the Philippines, and Vietnam are emerging markets for automobiles, with several automobile manufacturers establishing their manufacturing and assembly plants in these countries. This can be ascribed to the availability of labor at low cost, favorable raw material prices, and rise in urban population in these countries. Consequently, the demand for paints & coatings fillers is estimated to rise during the forecasted period. This, in turn, is likely to drive the market for paints & coatings fillers during the forecast period.

Request for Discount on This Report at – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=38801

Demand for Architectural Coatings to Rise with Increase in Construction Activities

Architectural coatings was the dominant application segment of the paints & coatings fillers market in 2018. The architectural coatings segment of the paints & coatings fillers market is anticipated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period. The architectural coatings segment held 55.3% share of the paints & coatings fillers market in 2018. Its share is anticipated to increase to 55.9% by the end of the forecast period. Rise in construction activities across the world is fueling the segment. This is estimated to boost the paints & coatings filler market in the near future.

Major Developments in Paints & Coatings Fillers Market

Prominent players operating in the global paints & coatings fillers market are Imerys, Omya AG, and Mineral Technologies.

On January 4, 2017 , Imerys acquired Damolin , a Denmark-based producer of mineral-based solutions. Damolin has more than 30 years’ mineral reserves of moler, a highly absorbing and lightweight mineral.

, , a Denmark-based producer of mineral-based solutions. Damolin has more than 30 years’ mineral reserves of moler, a highly absorbing and lightweight mineral. In April 2018, Gebrüder Dorfner GmbH & Co. acquired Arizona Cultured Stone Products, Inc., a manufacturer of decorative organic fillers made from polyester-resin granulates. Through the acquisition, Gebrüder Dorfner GmbH & Co aims to expand its international activities and strengthen the strategic business of composite materials.

Request for covid19 Impact Analysis – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=38801

Global Paints & Coatings Fillers Market: Segmentation

Paints & Coatings Fillers Market, by Material

Barium Sulfate

Calcium Carbonate

Kaolin

Talc

Mica

Others (including Glass Powder, Silica, Cristobalite, Diatomaceous Earth, Feldspar, Microspheres, and Quartz)

Paints & Coatings Fillers Market, by Application