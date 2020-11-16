3D Cardiac Mapping Systems Market Growth Analysis up to 2027

Cardiac mapping is one of the advanced techniques associated with the collection and display of data gathered from an electrocardiogram. It is characterized as a process involving identification of spatial and temporal distribution of myocardial electrical signals during a particular heart rhythm.

The latest 3D cardiac mapping systems create three dimensional model of any chamber of heart and can track exact location of the catheter. This allows movement of catheters without using an X-ray. 3D cardiac mapping system allows physicians to accurately identify the location of heart chambers that are experiencing arrhythmia.

Increasing incidence of arrhythmia and other cardiac disorders are likely to fuel the demand for 3D cardiac mapping systems technology. In addition, increase in health care expenditure, growing pressure to reduce diagnosis errors, rise in geriatric population, and less time consuming factor are likely to propel the growth of this market. Nevertheless, high cost of the services and limited adoption rate of the system are expected to restrain the market during the forecast period.

Global 3D Cardiac Mapping Systems Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players have adopted strategies such as partnerships, agreements, new product development, and collaborations to gain competitive advantage in the global 3D cardiac mapping systems market.

In May 2019, Philips and Medtronic, signed a collaboration to extend the business in the cardiac imaging and navigation system segment

In March 2017, Biosense Webster launched Carto 3 system. This advanced 3-D mapping system integrates multiple data sets and images into one resource for highly detailed, real-time information.

Biosense Webster, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)

Founded in 1847, Biosense Webster, Inc. is a fully owned subsidiary company of Johnson & Johnson. The company is headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, U.S. It markets its products and technologies in the following medical specialties: CARTO System Solutions and non-navigational products.

CARTO System Solutions include CARTO system, therapeutic catheter, ultrasound catheter, and generators

Medtronic Plc

Established in 1949, Medtronic is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. The company operates through four main business segments: Cardiac & Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group. Medtronic operates in 160 countries across 480 locations globally, serving more than 65 million patients. It holds more than 45,000 patents in the medical technology industry.

Abbott

Founded in 1988, Abbott Laboratories is a medical and pharmaceutical devices company that provides a wide range of diagnostic and medical test instruments used to diagnose and monitor infectious diseases, cancer, heart diseases, and metabolic disorders; and assess other health indicators. The company operates in more than 150 countries through various segments, such as, pharmaceutical products, diagnostic products, nutritional products, and vascular products. The company has developed innovative 3D Cardiac Mapping Systems i.e. ENSITE PRECISION.

Boston Scientific Corporation, Inc.

Founded in 1979, Boston Scientific Corporation is a global medical device company that offers a wide range of medical specialties such as cardiac surgery, vascular surgery, oncology, urology, electrophysiology, endoscopy, and gynecology. The company focuses on developing advanced medical technologies in its core segments such as Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and Medsurg. The company has developed cardiac mapping systems such as RHYTHMIA HDx.

Global 3D Cardiac Mapping Systems Market: Dynamics

Rise in Incidence of Cardiovascular Diseases to Boost Market

Increase in prevalence of arrhythmia and other cardiac disorders is likely to fuel the demand for 3D cardiac mapping systems. The prevalence of cardiac arrhythmia has increased steadily in the past few years due to increased risk of stroke and hospitalizations. This has resulted in increasing demand for devices for the early detection and treatment of cardiac arrhythmia. These factors are likely to drive the 3D cardiac mapping systems market. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an estimated 2.7–6.1 million people in the U.S. have Atrial Fibrillation (Arrhythmia).

Focus on Launch of Innovative Products to Boost Market

Manufacturers in the 3D cardiac mapping systems market are strongly focused on increasing investments in research & development activities in order to design and develop new and innovative 3D cardiac mapping systems. For instance, in May 2019, Biosense Webster Inc. launched Cartonet, which is a software that provides cloud-based network for electrophysiologists to analyze, review, and share atrial fibrillation case data to improve procedural efficiency.

