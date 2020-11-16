Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters Market Key Opportunities and Forecast up to 2024

Global Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters Market: Overview

Demand for surgical methods to prevent pulmonary embolism has propelled interest of the health care industry in inferior vena cava (IVC) filters. Instances of pulmonary embolism are largely the result of blood clots that have moved to the heart and lungs, notably caused by a deep vein thrombosis.

Over the past few years, technologies in the IVC filters market have attracted attention of clinicians as an alternative to anticoagulant therapy in reducing the mortality due to pulmonary embolism. They are used with blood thinners. These can be implanted either for some fixed duration or for a prolonged period. The growing incidence of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) has also intensified the clinical potential of IVC filters. Advances in catheter technologies have helped kept the IVC market in good stead. Patients with strokes have also seen a good demand.

The market is expected to witness some promising avenues in the coming years and is expected to show a promising year-over-year growth during 2016 – 2024. The report offers a critical assessment of various recent trends and key drivers, key winning imperatives for new entrants and established players, and new opportunities in various regions

Global Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters Market: Trends and Opportunities

Growing burden of cardiovascular diseases in numerous developing and developed countries has driven prospects of the IVC filters market. In several of these economies, ischemic heart disease and strokes have grown in prevalence in recent years. Growing number of patients in whom anticoagulant therapies have shown negligible results is driving the interest of clinicians in IVC filters. Moreover, the substantial mortality that cardiovascular diseases have brought to the patient population has bolstered the prospects of the IVC market.

Various regulatory agencies, especially in developed countries, have been appreciating the role of IVC filters in reducing the risk of pulmonary embolism. This has lent a big impetus to the evolution of the IVC filters market. A case in point efforts made by the U.S. Food and drug administration in the past five years. Advances in catheter delivery techniques have helped in boosting surgical outcomes involving IVC filter placement. A case in point is the strength of over-the-wire delivery technique.

Global Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters Market: Regional Landscape

On the geographical front, North America and Europe have come out as substantially lucrative markets for IVC filters. The prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and strokes in the regional populations has helped reinforce the prospects over the past few years. Rise in aging populations in these regions is also a key trend boosting the demands for IVC filters. Further, continuous advances have been made in catheter technology and guidewires, opening new avenues in the global IVC market.

Global Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters Market: Companies Profiled in the Report

The report offers a deep-dive evaluation of the forces of competition and consolidation shaping the contours of the IVC market. The analyses also take a closer look at recent strategies adopted by top players to retain their stronghold. Some of the well-entrenched players likely to play important role in the IVC market are Abbott Laboratories, 3M Healthcare, Cardiva Medical, Inc., Biosensors International Group, Ltd., Arterial Remodeling Technologies, All Pro Corporation, Accellent, Inc., and Lidco Group Plc.

