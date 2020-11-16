Guided Biofilm Therapy Market Trends and Forecast up to 2027

Guided Biofilm Therapy Market Introduction

Oral biofilm is the primary etiologic factor for periodontal, peri-implant infections, and caries. Periodontitis can result in higher risk of systemic diseases, such as respiratory disease, arthritis, cardiovascular, and diabetes. Biofilm or plaque are soft deposits, comprising microorganisms which are embedded in a matrix of extracellular and sticky substances.

These biofilms are immobile bacterial residential communities which can have adherence to many surfaces in the mouth. Biofilms can cause tissue degradation, which further leads to possible bone and tooth loss. If the biofilm is removed timely, periodontal diseases such as periodontitis, gingivitis, and peri-implantitis can be prevented. Not only the periodontium, but also the hard tooth tissue can be damaged by biofilm.

If biofilm is developed extensively, then it is no longer possible to eliminate it in the context of domestic oral hygiene. Instead, it has to be removed professionally in a dental practice as part of Guided Biofilm Therapy (GBT). GBT is the systematic, predictable solution for dental biofilm management in professional prophylaxis. It uses airflow, perioflow, and piezon technologies and is supported by scientific evidence — an important consideration for patients looking for tried and tested procedures to turn around their oral health as well as achieve those much-desired aesthetic outcomes.

It is the predictable and systematic solution for dental biofilm management in professional prophylaxis with the usage of state-of-the-art technologies. Guided Biofilm Therapy comprises treatment protocols which are based on individual patient diagnosis and risk assessment in order for achieving optimal results. The treatment is given in the least invasive way, and providing the highest level of comfort, efficiency, and safety.

The treatment procedure for guided biofilm prophylaxy focuses not only on removing the hard and soft deposits, but also operate as part integrated in different treatment sequences. The procedure can guarantee complete cleaning, even in the most difficult-to-reach surfaces and at the same time protects tooth substance and natural tissue. Guided biofilm therapy follows the European Federation of Periodontology (EFP) recommendations on Professional Mechanical Plaque Removal (PMPR) and Oral Hygiene Instructions (OHI) for Home Care of the European Federation of Periodontology (EFP).

Guided Biofilm Therapy is a unique approach to dental prophylaxis. Treatment is specific for each individual, but is based on the 8-step protocol.

Diagnosis of every clinical case: Patients are screened for healthy teeth, gingivitis, caries, periodontitis, healthy implants, peri-implantitis, and mucositis

Disclose to make biofilm visible: Showing the patient disclosed biofilm. The color guides the biofilm removal. Once biofilm is removed, calculus or tartar is easier to detect.

Motivate, teach, and raise awareness: The emphasis is on prevention. Instruction to patients on oral hygiene is given and the importance of correct home oral hygiene techniques.

Removal of biofilm, stains and young calculus from natural teeth, implants, and restoration implants, leaving the teeth clean and healthy

Removal of biofilm from gum or deeper periodontal pockets and around implants

Minimally invasive scalers complete the cleaning process

Finally, if all the biofilm is removed, fluoride mouthwash may be prescribed for extra prevention according to the requirement

Lastly, a recall frequency is scheduled according to risk assessment.

Guided Biofilm Therapy Market – Competition Landscape

Rise in awareness about dental diseases and services has led to surge in the technological advancements by key players in the dental field. This in turn has led to the introduction and adoption of minimally invasive procedures and new advancements, such as guided biofilm therapy.

EMS

EMS is a leading manufacturer of precision medical devices for dental prophylaxis, orthopedics and urology. Guided Biofilm Therapy: EMS is the leader in dental prevention and prophylaxis. The company is the inventor of the GBT protocol, including Airflow Prophylaxis Master, high precision PS (piezon and scaler) instrument and innovative PLUS powder.

Guided Biofilm Therapy Market Dynamics

Rise in Prevalence of Dental or Oral Diseases

According to the WHO, the Global Burden of Disease Study 2016 estimated that oral diseases affected half of the world’s population, approximately 3.58 billion people with dental caries or tooth decay in permanent teeth being the most prevalent condition assessed. Additionally, severe periodontal or gum disease, which end up resulting in tooth loss, was estimated to be the 11th most prevalent disease globally. Hence, rise in prevalence of oral diseases boosts the growth of the global guided biofilm therapy market.

Increase in Technological Advancements

Teledentistry, the Wand (or STA – Single Tooth Anesthesia) System, and 3D dental images are examples of technological advancements which are responsible for enhancing the dental field. Moreover, guided biofilm therapy is itself one of the technologically advanced procedures in the dental field, thereby resulting in the growth of the guided biofilm therapy market.

