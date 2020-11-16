Balloon Valvuloplasty Device Market Research Report | Forecast Until 2027

Balloon Valvuloplasty Device Market Introduction

Balloon valvuloplasty is a common method to treat valve stenosis. Stenosis is the contraction of an opening such as the heart valve. Balloon valvuloplasty, also known as valvuloplasty or balloon valvotomy, is a procedure to repair the heart valve that has a narrowed opening. Balloon valvuloplasty improves blood flow through the valve and treats symptoms.

During valvuloplasty, a thin, long tube known as catheter with a balloon on the tip is inserted into the artery of the patient’s arm or groin. It is then guided into the narrowed valve of the heart using the x-ray machine. The balloon is inflated, which enlarges the opening of the valve and separates the leaflets. The balloon is then deflated and both, the balloon and the catheter, are removed.

Global Balloon Valvuloplasty Device Market- Competitive Landscape

Boston Scientific Corporation

Founded in 1979, Boston Scientific Corporation is headquartered in Marlborough, the U.S. The company develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices used in an extensive range of interventional procedures worldwide. The company is among the leading providers of minimally invasive devices used for the treatment and diagnosis of gastrointestinal diseases. Moreover, it holds a leading position in the spinal cord stimulation devices sector in the U.S. Boston Scientific Corporation has production plants in 12 countries and offices in approximately 40 countries across the globe.

Terumo Corporation

Established in 1921, Terumo Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. It is a leading player in the fields of minimally invasive entry site management, lesion access, and interventional technologies. Terumo Corporation operates through a strong network of subsidiaries located in the U.K., Russia, the U.S., Europe, and China. Terumo Corporation operates through three major business segments: Cardiac & Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company.

Edwards Lifesciences

Incorporated in 1958, Edwards Lifesciences is headquartered in California, the U.S. It is a medical equipment company specializing in manufacturing hemodynamic monitoring devices and artificial heart valves. The company partners with clinicians to develop advanced technologies in the fields of critical care monitoring and structural heart disease to help patients. The company manufactures products in several global locations, including Puerto Rico, the U.S., the Dominican Republic, and Singapore.

Global Balloon Valvuloplasty Device Market Dynamics

Increase in Number of Heart Related Conditions to Drive Global Balloon Valvuloplasty Device Market

Rise in the number of heart related conditions across the globe is a key factor driving the balloon valvuloplasty device market. According to the European Society of Cardiology, prevalence and incidences of rheumatic heart disease (RHD) differ significantly among regions and age groups.

The global prevalence of rheumatic heart disease is approximately 1 per 1,000 in children aged between 5 years and 14 years. Additionally, the World Health Organization states that the rheumatic heart disease mostly affects children in developing countries. Worldwide, approximately 2% of deaths that occur due to cardiovascular diseases are related to RHD.

Asia Pacific is Rapidly Expanding Region of Balloon Valvuloplasty Devices

The balloon valvuloplasty device market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a faster rate during the forecast period due to factors such as increase in disposable income of consumers, rise in prevalence of heart valve diseases, and improvement in the health care infrastructure. However, North America is expected to dominate the global balloon valvuloplasty device market during the forecast period owing to high number of patients afflicted with cardiovascular diseases and availability of well-established reimbursement policies in countries such as the U.S.

