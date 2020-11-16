Impetigo Therapeutic Market Outlook for Major Applications/end Users, Consumption, Share and Growth Rate 2027

Impetigo also known as impetigo contagiosa or pyoderma, is a bacterial skin infection highly contagious in nature. It is considered to be one of the most common skin diseases spread across the globe. Cases of infection in adults are rare, however, minors and adolescences are more prone to the disease. In addition, people who are into sports activities involving close physical contacts such as wrestling, rugby and American football are susceptible to the disease regardless of the age. Impetigo is a common skin disease infecting nearly two percent of the world population.

Symptoms for impetigo include initial red bumps blisters, sores on the skin mostly facial, however, at later stages other parts of the body such as legs and arms may also develop them. The blisters that appear on the skin may cause irritation or can be painful at times. The sores are mostly filled with pus that forms scabs, on scratching them infection may spread to other parts of the skin. Further, the chances of infection are higher in warm and humid conditions.

Impetigo Therapeutic: Higher Rate of Incidence Amongst Adolescents Driving the Global Market

Impetigo being is one of the most commonly occurring bacterial skin disease, the demand for its medication is significantly high. Increasing incidence of the disease in the recent years is favoring the global impetigo therapeutics market. In addition, the population of minors and infants is on the rise and is expected to make a positive impact on the overall market growth. Moreover, increasing awareness and low cost of treatment are expected to driving the market in the coming years. For example, the introduction of improved versions of mupirocin, synthetic peptides and ozenoxacin at a reasonable price range is benefiting the overall market growth.

On the other hand, the risk of side effects caused by several medicines and drug therapies during the treatment of impetigo is one of the major factor expected to hinder the global impetigo therapeutics market. In addition, older version of medication available in the market prove less effective in curing the infection and have been criticized over their slow rate of cure and improvement. For example, Penicillin V a typical anti-bacterial drug has been criticized for being less effective compared to other latest topical antibiotics. Topical antibiotics can be directly applied on the infected areas minimizing the risk of side effects, however, in situations where the patient has a low tolerance for topical antibiotics complication may occur causing adverse side effects extending the treatment period. Limited options of advanced medication and therapeutics are further expected to hinder the market growth.

Most manufacturers are focusing on product improvement and development of advanced ointment, pills and lotions, which can cure the disease at a faster rate without causing any side effects. New medications restrict the reoccurrence of the disease and improve the cosmetic appearance of the marks. For instance, Medimetriks Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has recently announced a new drug application ‘ozenoxacin cream’ claim to be a non-fluorinated quinolone for treating impetigo.

Regional Segmentation: Impetigo Therapeutic Market

On the basis of region, the global impetigo therapeutics market has been segmented into six key regions namely North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa. North America is a major market for the impetigo therapeutics attributed to the presence of numerous drug manufacturers for impetigo treatment in the region. In addition, the US itself accounts for a massive number impetigo infection incidence annually, influencing the demand for impetigo therapeutics in the country.

Key Players

Few of major players in the global impetigo therapeutic market include Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Laboratories Ojer Pharma S.L., NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Lytix Biopharma AS and Toyama Chemical Co., Ltd. Medimetriks Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

