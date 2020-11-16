Fuel Cell Market Statistics 2020-25: Size, Share, Trends and Research Report

IMARC Group’s latest study, titled “Fuel Cell Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, finds that the global fuel cell market reached a value of US$ 5.1 Billion in 2019. A fuel cell refers to an electrochemical energy conversion device which contains two electrodes. It also includes an electrolyte which carries ions between the electrodes and a catalyst to speed up the reaction. Owing to the advantages offered by fuel cells, such as easy maintenance, high operating time and better efficiency, they find applications in automobiles, data centres, forklifts, telecommunications, etc. Moreover, as modern fuel cells work on pure hydrogen, they emit negligible amount of greenhouse gases in comparison to diesel- or gas-based fuel cells which makes them environment-friendly in nature.

Constant depletion of fossil fuels has led governments across the world to implement numerous policies and initiatives, and use sustainable energy alternatives. For instance, the Australian government has proposed to convert gas distribution system to clean hydrogen by 2030. Similarly, the German government aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40% till 2020 and has invested in hydrogen fuel cells for trains. Along with this, an increase in the number of fuel cell vehicles and buses in China, Japan and Korea has further broaden the growth prospects of the market. Additionally, employment of fuel cells reduces economic dependence on crude oil imports, thereby being financially beneficial to the countries. Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach US$ 10.7 Billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 13.1% during 2020-2025.

Market Breakup by type:

Proton Exchange

Solid Oxide

Molten Carbonate

Direct Methanol

Phosphoric Acid

Currently, proton exchange membrane fuel cells dominate the market, holding the largest share.

Market Breakup by Application:

Stationery

Transportation

Portable

Currently, stationery applications account for the majority of the total market share, representing the largest segment.

Market Region Summary:

Region-wise, the market has been classified into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Amongst these, Asia Pacific is the leading market, accounting for the majority of the global share.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being:

Panasonic Corporation

Ballard Power Systems Inc.

FuelCell Energy Inc.

Plug Power Inc.

Nuvera Fuel Cells Inc.

AFC Energy PLC

SFC Energy AG

Bloom Energy Corporation

Toshiba Fuel Cell Power Systems Corporation

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd.

Intelligent Energy Limited

Doosan Fuel Cell America Inc.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

