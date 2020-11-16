Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Borehole Enlargement Systems Market: Global Industry Trends 2027

Global Borehole Enlargement Systems Market: Snapshot

Borehole enlargement systems broadly entail a drilling technique typically done by under-reamers and other actuation technologies to intentionally enlarge cross-section of the boreholes. The drive for such systems has stemmed from the need for controlled and local enlargement of wells in numerous situations: such as in an expensive, extended reach drilling; high pressure wells and deep oil and gas wells; and geothermal exploitations involving hard rock. Borehole enlargement systems are increasingly employed to sustain the profitability of oil well operations which may be hindered by insufficient stimulation caused due to shale movement, gravel and sand movement, and buildup of cutting beds. These systems have caught momentum in controlled reservoir engineering in new as well as abandoned oil and gas wells. With deep geothermal energy extraction activities gathering traction in the energy sector, the borehole enlargement systems will gain solid push.

Global Borehole Enlargement Systems Market: Key Growth Dynamics

Borehole enlargement systems are fast gaining traction in oil and gas industry from rapidly growing extraction of oil and gas in deep wells. Rising geothermal energy extraction has also strengthened the prospects of the borehole enlargement systems market. End users have realized the benefits of borehole enlargement systems. Key benefits are in increasing the reservoir productivity, prevent costly project failures in unconventional oil and gas wells, and facilitate stimulation of deep reservoirs.

Staggering numbers of hydraulic fractured wells in recent years in various parts of the world has accentuated the prospects of the borehole enlargement systems market. Increasing deployment of horizontal/lateral drilling methods has also boosted the revenue generation.

In recent years, strides made in under-reaming technologies have advanced conventional hole enlargement operations, thereby improving the quality of wellbore, saving rig time, and enhancing the operational flexibility of excavators. A case in point is the advent of technology for effective casing centralization in under-reamed oil and gas wells.

Global Borehole Enlargement Systems Market: Notable Developments

A growing number of players are focusing on unveiling cost-effective borehole enlargement systems, such that the deployment cost to the oil and gas project is minimal. Few key players in the borehole enlargement systems market are also coming out with customized systems to meet needs of challenging reservoir engineering, which is likely to give them a stronghold over the competitive dynamics in the next few years. Additionally, some borehole enlargement equipment providers offer to address diverse hole opening challenges in hole enlargement-while-drilling operations.

Some of the key players adopting strategies to cement their positions in the global borehole enlargement systems market are Fonzo Energy, Paradigm Group BV, National Oilwell Varco, Weatherford Inc., Halliburton, Schlumberger Limited, and NMES Services.

Researchers in numerous countries are filing for patents for technology that can ease the excavation of safer wells, which might open promising frontiers in the borehole enlargement systems market. A recent case in point is initiatives taken by a Swiss university ETH Zurich. The patent if accepted can pave way to an efficient hydrocarbon extraction in deep oil and gas wells. Borehole enlargement systems typically uses thermal spallation to optimize the shape of boreholes and stimulation process.

Global Borehole Enlargement Systems Market: Regional Assessment

On the regional front, North America has in recent years shown colossal potential. Several factors cement the prospects of the region in the global borehole enlargement systems market. For one, its active rig count has risen in recent years. Further, there has been substantial increase in drilling activities in unconventional oil and gas well. These factors have spurred the application of borehole enlargement systems in these projects. Rising production of natural gas in the region indicated the marked productivity of oil well, especially in various states of North America. Sizable investments being made in developing regions, notably in China and Argentina, make these emerging markets for borehole enlargement systems.

