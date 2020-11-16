Virtual Reality Gaming Market Statistics 2020-25: Size, Share, Trends and Research Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Virtual Reality Gaming Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2020-2025”, the virtual reality in gaming market reached a value of nearly US$ 13 Billion in 2019. Virtual reality (VR) gaming is a combination of computer games with a three-dimensional, artificial environment. These environments are created for superseding the real-world environment by using a VR software. VR gaming is different from augmented reality (AR) gaming which involves the amalgamation of the digital content with the real-world environment of the user. Generally, the simpler versions of VR games include a 3-D image which can be explored interactively on a computing device with the help of a touchscreen, mouse or keys, whereas, the more immersive and sophisticated versions might involve wrap-around displays, VR headsets and VR rooms having wearable computers and other sensory components.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/virtual-reality-gaming-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

Virtual reality gaming is gaining traction in various developing regions such as Mexico, India and Brazil on account of increasing disposable incomes of the consumers as well as easy availability of VR-enabled games. Another trend which is contributing towards the escalating demand for VR gaming is the rising popularity of 360-degree videos. These videos allow the viewers to watch through every angle along with an option to rotate and pan them as per the requirement. Moreover, numerous start-ups are introducing new three-dimensional features in virtual reality gaming. For instance, they have developed games which enable the user to move around and interact with the objects in it. However, high initial investment, spatial discomfort and the risk of other physical and mental ailments are the major hindrances faced by the market. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of more than US$ 50 Billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 25.3% during 2020-2025.

Market Summary:

virtual reality (VR) gaming Market Breakup by Segments

Software

Hardware

On the basis of segments, the market has been bifurcated into hardware and software. Amongst these, hardware represents the leading segment, accounting for the majority of the total market share.

The global virtual reality gaming market has been segmented on the basis of devices as personal computers, gaming consoles and mobile devices. Currently, personal computers are the most popular device on account of their advantages like availability of high-end displays and sound systems which offer enhanced experience to the user.

Market Breakup by Analysis

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Porters Five Forces Analysis

Price Analysis

The virtual reality gaming market analysis has also been done on the basis of age groups which include adults and children. Currently, adult gamers hold the majority of the market share on account of increasing internet penetration.

Market Breakup by Types

Racing

Adventure

Fighting

Shooting

Mystery Thriller

Puzzle

Science Fiction

Based on type of games, the market has been divided into racing games, adventure games, fighting games, shooting games, mystery thriller games, puzzle games, science fiction games and others. Nowadays, racing games are the most preferred type of games amongst all age groups.

Market Breakup by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

On a geographical front, North America currently dominates the market owing to an increase in the demand for interactive gaming coupled with easy availability of these devices in the region. North America is followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being:

Fove

Google

HTC

Facebook

Razor

Samsung

Sony

Zeiss International

AMD

GoPro

Largan Precision

Nvidia

Qualcomm

Ask Analyst for Instant Discount and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure:

http://bit.ly/2R3aVYA

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

If you want to need latest primary and secondary data (2020-2025) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Single User: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=1034&method=1

Corporate User: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=1034&method=3

Other Report:

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/saudi-arabia-prefabricated-building-and-structural-steel-market-2020-2025-size-share-price-demand-and-research-report-2020-09-28

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/uae-prefabricated-building-and-structural-steel-market-2020-2025-size-share-price-demand-and-research-report-2020-09-28

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/indian-bakery-market-2020-2025-size-share-types-price-trends-and-research-report-2020-09-28

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/low-voltage-electric-motors-market-2020-2025-size-share-trends-and-research-report-2020-09-28

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/industrial-wearable-devices-market-2020-2025-size-share-trends-demand-and-research-report-2020-09-28

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/lithography-systems-market-2020-2025-size-share-trends-and-research-report-2020-09-28

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/colostomy-bags-market-toc-2020-2025-size-share-trends-types-and-research-report-2020-09-28

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/intelligent-virtual-assistant-iva-market-2020-2025-size-share-trends-and-research-report-2020-09-28

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/pickles-market-2020-2025-global-size-share-trends-price-arts-and-research-report-2020-09-28

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/home-security-system-market-2020-2025-size-share-technology-price-demand-trends-and-research-report-2020-09-28

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800