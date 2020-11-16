$ 5.2 Billion Worth “Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Market”, Led by ExxonMobil Chemical Inc, SK Global Chemical Co.Ltd, Royal Dutch Shell Plc and more.

Latest research report on “Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Report” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Market is projected to grow from USD 4.6 billion in 2019 to USD 5.2 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 2.7% from 2019 to 2024. This report spread across 163 Pages, Profiling 13 Companies and Supported with 119 Tables and 36 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Market:

ExxonMobil Chemical Inc. (US)

SK Global Chemical Co.Ltd. (South Korea)

Royal Dutch Shell Plc. (Netherlands)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (US)

Gotham Industries (Canada)

Gulf Chemicals and Industrial Oils Co. (Saudi Arabia)

Recochem Inc. (Canada)

HCS Group (Germany)

M. Barr (US)

Ganga Rasayanie (P) Ltd (India)

NOCO Energy Corporation (US)

Gadiv Petrochemical Industries Ltd. (Israel)

Hunt Refining Company (US)

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

BASF SE (Germany)

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. (Netherlands)

Based on application, the paints & coatings segment led the aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents & thinners market in 2018 in terms of both, value and volume. Growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for decorative, automotive, industrial, and protective paints & coatings in both, developed and emerging countries.

Based on type, the varnish makers’ & painters’ naphtha segment accounted for the largest share of the aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents & thinners market in 2018. The varnish makers’ & painters’ naphtha segment is projected to lead the market in terms of both, value and volume during the forecast period. Varnish makers’ & painters’ naphtha is obtained by the distillation of hydrocarbons.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 25%

By Designation: C-level Executives – 25%, Directors – 25%, and Others – 50%

By Region: North America – 40%, Europe – 25%, Asia Pacific – 25%, the Middle East & Africa- 5%, and South America – 5%

