Impact of COVID-19 on Holdall Bags Market 2019 | Size, Growth, Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2027

Holdall Bags Market: An Overview

Holdall bag is also called as gym bag or carryall bag which generally has a rectangular base and zippered opening at the top. The Holdall bags are lightweight, durable, convenient during transportation which is why it is highly preferred among the youngsters while travelling. Over the last few years, increase in travel and tourism industry has increased. Also, the number of people who are interested in improving their physical fitness and joining the gym are also rising. Because of this, the demand in Holdall bags is expected to rise during the forecast period. Holdall bags can be made up of various materials such as fibres, nylon, polyester which has inherent properties such as lightweight, tear & wear resistance and durable which increase its chances to prefer as a raw material in the manufacturing process of Holdall bags.

Get Sample Copy:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=77113

Continuous upgradation in technology gives an upper-hand to innovation in various types of product design which helps to attract the customers with the help of its appearances. Evolving fashion trends and leisure among the consumers especially in youngsters are major factors that are responsible in the growth of Holdall bags market and is estimated to increase substantially in an appreciable amount during the forecast period.

Holdall Bags Market: Dynamics

The factors which drive the Holdall bags market are increase in number of domestic and international travellers, multi-functionality, ease in handling, ease in transportation, urbanization, increase in number of customers through retail & e-commerce channel, rise in tourism industry, innovation in design & packaging due to advancement in technology, convenience and durability.

The factors which restrain the Holdall bags market are increase in counterfeits which are of low quality but available at a cheaper rate and non-continuity in the purchase of the bags or seasonal demand of the product.

Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=77113

Holdall Bags Market: Segmentation

The Holdall bags market is segmented on the basis of type of material and distribution channel.

The Holdall bags market is segmented on the basis of type of material as

Fabric

Leather

Nylon

Polyester

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

Canvas

The Holdall bags market is segmented on the basis of distribution channel as

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Departmental stores

Online stores

Retail

Factory outlet

Request For Customization:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=77113

Holdall Bags Market: Regional Outlook

On a global scale, North America is the major contributor in Holdall bags market due to the standard of living of the population in this particular region. Europe is the second largest market for Holdall bags and is expected to increase its market share during the forecast period due to increase in domestic and international travellers over the last few years.

Asia-Pacific region especially China, Japan and India are expected to grow at a higher CAGR that that of other geographical region due to wake in retail and e-commerce business and increase in number of online shopping customers. The region is expected to increase its market share in terms of value as well as volume during the forecast period.

Latin America, Middle-East & Africa and Oceania are the geographical regions which has a steady growth in Holdall bags market and anticipated to grow further due to their emerging economies, rise in industrial area and increase in market sources such as hypermarkets, supermarkets and retail stores.

Holdall Bags Market: Key Players

Some of the key players on a global scale in Holdall bags market are Samsonite International S.A., United States Luggage Company LLC, Ace Co. Ltd., Targus Group International Inc., Delsey SA, Crown, VIP Industries Ltd., Shanghai Fochier Intel Co. Ltd., Tumi, Travelpro International Inc., Antler, and New Travel Sports Co. Ltd., Eagle Creek, Luggage America, Netpackbag, Ralph Lauren, Travelpro, Briggs & Riley Travelware, MCM Worldwide, Tumi Holdings Inc., VF Corporation, Rimowa GmbH, MCM Worldwide, Louis Vuitton Malletier S.A., TGHI, Inc., LVMH Group and Kering SA.

Many small scale industries also play a major role in Holdall bags market and expected to increase in its market share during the forecast period.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer E xperience Maps

xperience Maps I nsights and Tools based on data-driven research

nsights and Tools based on data-driven research Actionable R esults to meet all the business priorities

esults to meet all the business priorities Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

The EIRS quadrant framework in the report sums up our wide spectrum of data-driven research and advisory for CXOs to help them make better decisions for their businesses and stay as leaders.

Below is a snapshot of these quadrants.

Customer Experience Map

The study offers an in-depth assessment of various customers’ journeys pertinent to the market and its segments. It offers various customer impressions about the products and service use. The analysis takes a closer look at their pain points and fears across various customer touchpoints. The consultation and business intelligence solutions will help interested stakeholders, including CXOs, define customer experience maps tailored to their needs. This will help them aim at boosting customer engagement with their brands.

Insights and Tools

The various insights in the study are based on elaborate cycles of primary and secondary research the analysts engage with during the course of research. The analysts and expert advisors at TMR adopt industry-wide, quantitative customer insights tools and market projection methodologies to arrive at results, which makes them reliable. The study not just offers estimations and projections, but also an uncluttered evaluation of these figures on the market dynamics. These insights merge data-driven research framework with qualitative consultations for business owners, CXOs, policy makers, and investors. The insights will also help their customers overcome their fears.

Actionable Results

The findings presented in this study by TMR are an indispensable guide for meeting all business priorities, including mission-critical ones. The results when implemented have shown tangible benefits to business stakeholders and industry entities to boost their performance. The results are tailored to fit the individual strategic framework. The study also illustrates some of the recent case studies on solving various problems by companies they faced in their consolidation journey.

Strategic Frameworks

The study equips businesses and anyone interested in the market to frame broad strategic frameworks. This has become more important than ever, given the current uncertainty due to COVID-19. The study deliberates on consultations to overcome various such past disruptions and foresees new ones to boost the preparedness. The frameworks help businesses plan their strategic alignments for recovery from such disruptive trends. Further, analysts at TMR helps you break down the complex scenario and bring resiliency in uncertain times.

The report sheds light on various aspects and answers pertinent questions on the market. Some of the important ones are:

What can be the best investment choices for venturing into new product and service lines? What value propositions should businesses aim at while making new research and development funding? Which regulations will be most helpful for stakeholders to boost their supply chain network? Which regions might see the demand maturing in certain segments in near future? What are the some of the best cost optimization strategies with vendors that some well-entrenched players have gained success with? Which are the key perspectives that the C-suite are leveraging to move businesses to new growth trajectory? Which government regulations might challenge the status of key regional markets? How will the emerging political and economic scenario affect opportunities in key growth areas? What are some of the value-grab opportunities in various segments? What will be the barrier to entry for new players in the market?

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

Read Our Latest Press Release:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/increasing-adoption-of-telematics-in-auto-insurance-key-pivot-for-revenue-gains-in-usage-based-insurance-market-global-valuation-to-touch-us-200-bn-in-2030-301146452.html

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aseptic-packaging-market-to-reach-whopping-valuation-of-us-80-49-billion-by-2024-rapid-uptake-in-pharmaceutical-and-dairy-industries-tmr-810023190.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad-hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

Contact

Transparency Market Research State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com