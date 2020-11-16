Car Rental Market 2020-2025 | Industry Demand & Growth Opportunities

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Car Rental Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global car rental market grew at a CAGR of around 8% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market has huge potential for growth during 2020-2025. Car rental is the facility of renting vehicles temporarily for a predefined period through online or offline channels. Car rental is a cost-effective alternative to owning a vehicle as it offers low-cost traveling, freedom of movement and reduced fuel consumption on individual vehicles. Several car rental service providers also offer various other services, such as car damage repair, insurance compensation policies, entertainment systems, GPS and Wi-Fi networks, for an enhanced consumer experience.

The rising urban population, coupled with significant expansion of the travel and tourism industry across the globe, are primarily driving the car rental market growth. Furthermore, the rising adoption of car rental services in the form of taxis and carpooling for increased mobility and cost-effective traveling is also propelling the global market.

Due to the rising air pollution, the governments of several countries are focusing on minimizing vehicular emissions and promoting car rental services as one of the most economical and sustainable modes of transportation. Other factors, such as the introduction of car rental services through websites and smartphone-based applications, rising consumer disposable income levels, the growing number of car rental service providers, etc., are further expected to drive the global car rental market growth in the coming years.

Car Rental Market 2020-2025 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the global car rental market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Avis Budget Group Inc.

Europcar

Carzonrent India Private Limited

Eco rent a car

Enterprise Holdings Inc.

Enterprise Rent-A-Car

Localiza

Sixt SE

The Hertz Corporation

The report has segmented the global car rental market on the basis of booking, rental length, vehicle type, application, end-user and region.

Breakup by Booking:

Offline Booking

Online Booking

Breakup by Rental Length:

Short Term

Long Term

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Luxury

Executive

Economy

SUVs

Others

Breakup by Application:

Leisure/Tourism

Business

Breakup by End-User:

Self-Driven

Chauffeur-Driven

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020- 2025)

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

