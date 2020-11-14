Prepared Flour Mixes Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Prepared Flour Mixes market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Prepared Flour Mixes Market 2020-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Prepared Flour Mixes market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Report Overview: Prepared Flour Mixes Market

The global prepared flour mixes market size was valued at USD 22.7 billion in 2020 and looks set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% from 2021 to 2027. An increasing number of consumers moving away from the sweeteners, preservatives, and artificial ingredients is resulting in the producers focusing on emerging or producing prepared flour mixes using natural or organic ingredients.

Hence, prepared flour mixes including gluten-free and natural ingredients are gaining traction. Meanwhile, significant players are also spending in the research to offer novel flavors and develop the taste. With ingredient-focused and nutrition-focused and ready to pay more for the quality product, flour mixes producers are conducting quality-assurance testing of the product.

In U.S., the prepared flour mixes market is projected to exhibit high growth on account of the rapid development of application industries. The market shows high production volumes of wheat foods products, thereby accounting for high product consumption. The presence of a robust wheat flour industry in the region is anticipated to emerge as one of the significant growth drivers for the market.

Furthermore, the Food and Drug Administration under section 136.111 specifies and regulates the ingredients required for producing rolls, buns, and bread. The regulation issue guidelines to market players to make use of ingredients like phosphate flour or combination water, bromated flour, milk products, salt, and coloring, a yeast, which are integral in producing prepared flour mixes.

Prepared flour mixes are broadly used in the baking industry to lessen the preparation time, impact texture and flavor, and boost the shelf life of finished products. Growing consumer inclination towards gluten-free bakery products like bread, cakes, and pastries on account of rising in health caution will further drive the growth of the prepared flour mix.

Moreover, the accessibility of numerous healthy alternatives in the industry with fat-free, cholesterol-free, and low-calorie content bakery products is projected to fuel the growth of the market for prepared flour mixes. Also, growing consumer interest in whole grains and wheat-based bread rich in protein and fiber will further enhance the development of the market.

Product Insights: Prepared Flour Mixes Market

Bread mix led the market and accounted for more than 51.0% share of the global revenue in 2019. Natural ingredients with high nutritional value will boost the demand for bread mix products over the forecast period 2021-2027. Furthermore, the massive demand for bread base in the pizza industry serving the global population is a driving factor for the growth in demand for the bread mix.

The growing per capita consumption of bakery products such as bread, pastries, and rolls among customers under distinguished demographics strongly sustain by its extensive price range and convenience is one of the major factors propelling the bread mixes product globally. Also, there are numerous product launches registered each year with functional ingredient claims, capturing the attention of customers looking for a nutritional and healthy food option.

Batter mixes are expected to witness significant gain over the coming years on account of extensively used in frying purposes for vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items as it aids in fast and crispy browning. Industry demand for batter mixes is anticipated to increase as they can be easily fortified with natural and organic ingredients to improve nutritional profile.

Pastry mix is expected to witness a growth rate of 7.8% from 2020 to 2027 on account of rapidly expanding bakery industries in countries such as China and India is expected to increase the market for prepared flour mixes over the forecast period. Additionally, continuous product innovation in pastry mixes owing to the demand for specialty products, such as gluten-free and low-calorie foods as a result of increasing health consciousness, is likely to fuel market growth.

Application Insights: Prepared Flour Mixes Market

Bakery shops led the market and accounted for more than 67.0% of the global revenue share in 2019, on account of countries such as the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, and France being the maximum number of manufacturer and bakery stores across the globe. This is, in turn, is projected to fuel the industry growth over the coming years.

Prepared flour mixes such as bread, pastry, and batter mixes have gained broad acceptance in bakery shops as they develop crumb consistency and reduce the flakes in pastries. The industry demand is projected to grow as bakery shops make the products in bulk, hence prefer using prepared flour mix that aids in lessening the number of resources required to prepare the final result and also limits the risk of error.

Increasing tourism and traveling is projected to boost the growth of the market for prepared flour mixes over the forecast period. An increasing number of tourist in Asia Pacific countries like China, India, Singapore, Vietnam, and Thailand is expected to propel the consumption of bakery products such as bread and other associated products in the region. This factor is projected to fuel the regional demand for restaurants application over the forecast period.

Household application is expected to witness steady growth at a CAGR of 5.9% in terms of revenue. The preparation of home-made, yeast-raised products such as bread using the prepared flour mixes is, therefore, a tedious, inconvenient, and time-consuming operation, which no doubt explains the noticeable decline in the home baking of bread and other products.

Regional Insights: Prepared Flour Mixes Market

North America lead the market and accounted for more than 31.0% share of global revenue in 2019. Due to strong technical engagement from domestic and international key players in developing product lineup, it is expected to emphasize prepared flour mixes in countries such as the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

Europe and the Middle East and Africa region contributed to approximately 34.0% of the overall market share in 2019. Producers are continuously improving gluten-free, prepared, flour-mix products such as bread and pastry mix to attract health-conscious consumers. This factor is projected to fuel the growth of the market for prepared flour mixes over the forecast period.

Growing competition from giant firms and local bakery shops attempting to capitulate on rising trends of nutritional eating habits in European countries such as the U.K., Germany, and France are projected to boost industry outlook. Prepared flour mixes products are easily fortified by natural additives to increase nutritional profile.

Moreover, key manufactures are engaged in R&D initiatives to offer premium-quality and customized solutions for numerous baking applications that are anticipated to enhance industry trends. Expansion in bakery outlets and increase in disposable income in emerging countries such as India, China, and Brazil are the major factors bringing the change in the market for prepared flour mixes.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: Prepared Flour Mixes Market

The market for prepared flour mixes has been witnessing key developments in terms of portfolio expansion and product innovation. Key companies have been proactive in initiating strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the market. Moreover, companies are trying to increase their sales through investment, innovation, and acquisition.

The market for prepared flour mixes is competitive due to the presence of major companies involved in product manufacture. Acquisition and mergers facilitated the companies to expand their product reach and also to improve product quality. Whereas, launching new products to the market has benefitted the companies to provide better quality products meeting the changing consumer trend across the industry. Some of the prominent players in the prepared flour mixes market include:

Key companies Profiled: Prepared Flour Mixes Market Report

ADM

Lesaffre

Bakels

Puratos

Echema Technologies

Luscombe – Allied Mills

Intermix; Rich Foods Corporation

Nisshin Seifun Group

Grand Place Puratos

Yihai Kerry

Pondan Pangan Makmur

Vinh Thuan

Interflour

CJ Foods Milling Vietnam LLC

Tien Hung Joint Stock Company

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global prepared flour mixes market report on the basis of product, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Bread Mix

Pastry Mix

Batter Mix

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Household

Bakery Shops

Food Processing Industry

Others

