Surgical Mask Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Surgical Mask market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Surgical Mask Market 2020-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Surgical Mask market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Surgical Mask Market 2020 and Forecast 2021-2027 Includes Business Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Report Overview: Surgical Mask Market

The global surgical masks market size was valued at USD 111.2 million in 2020 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% from 2021 to 2027. Growing importance of respiratory protection in the healthcare industry, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, is anticipated to generate the demand for surgical masks over the forecast period 2021-2027. In addition, increasing number of COVID-19 cases globally is expected to increase their adoption.

A surgical mask is a disposable device that creates a barrier between the nose and mouth of the wearer and the potential contaminants within the immediate surrounding environment. They are made of different thicknesses, coupled with a different ability, to protect the wearer from contact with liquids. In addition, they help in blocking large-particle droplets, splatter, sprays, or splashes that can contain germs, thereby preventing them from reaching the nose and mouth.

The U.S. accounted for the largest share in the North America market in 2019 on account of rapid developments in surgical procedures, coupled with highly developed healthcare industry. The basic surgical mask accounted for the largest revenue share in the U.S. market owing to its easy availability, coupled with widespread use in the healthcare sector.

Rising instances of respiratory and contagious illnesses is anticipated to generate the demand for surgical masks over the forecast period. Moreover, technological advancements in the diagnosis and surgery domain are expected to propel the demand for surgical masks. Furthermore, growing awareness among individuals pertaining to airborne infections is anticipated to increase their usage over the forecast period.

The adoption rate of surgical masks has increased among the general population on account of rising awareness regarding their benefits. In addition, several government authorities have taken precautionary measures, including mandates for use of gloves, masks, and other personal protective equipment, to contain the rapid spread of COVID-19, which, in turn, is anticipated to have a positive impact on the market growth over the forecast period.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected several economies globally owing to which the demand for respiratory protective equipment, including surgical masks, has increased drastically. Thus, in order to cater to this increasing demand, several automobile manufacturing companies are converting their manufacturing facilities into a medical device manufacturing department for producing masks and respirators, which is expected to benefit the market growth.

Product Insights: Surgical Mask Market

Based on the product, the global market for surgical masks has been segmented into the basic surgical mask, fluid/splash resistant surgical mask, anti-fog surgical mask, and others. The basic surgical mask product segment lead the global market in 2019 with a share of 43.3% and is likely to maintain its lead over the forecast period owing to its widespread use in the healthcare industry.

Basic surgical masks are sold through several distribution channels and are conveniently available across hospital pharmacies, over-the-counter pharmacies, retail outlets, and online distribution platforms. These masks provide basic protection to the wearer from the surrounding environment and are less expensive as compared to other surgical masks.

The fluid/ splash resistant surgical mask product segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period. These masks reduce the potential exposure to blood and other body fluids caused by spatter, spray or splashes during surgeries, and medical procedures. They are intended for use in environments, such as procedure rooms and cardiac labs, where a high level of fluid protection is required.

The anti-fog surgical mask product segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2027. These masks are designed to create a seal between the users face and the mask to avoid fogging. These masks prevent the impact on the visibility of the wearer during lengthy surgical procedures.

Distribution Channel Insights: Surgical Mask Market

Based on the distribution channel, the market for surgical masks has been classified as online and offline. The offline distribution channel segment lead the global market in 2019 with a share of 74.5% and is anticipated to maintain its lead over the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. This segment mainly includes drug stores, hospital pharmacies, over-the-counter pharmacies, and retails stores.

The offline distribution channel is expected to play an critical role in the market growth on account of its convenience and goodwill. Several manufacturers prefer to sell their products through pharmacies and drug stores as these stores showcase a wide range of products, including surgical masks. In addition, from a consumer standpoint, these stores help the consumers distinguish different surgical masks based on their quality and material used.

The online distribution channel segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period. Surgical masks are also sold through numerous major e-commerce websites as well as independent retailer and company/manufacturer operated websites. The online distribution channels offer convenience in terms of bulk orders, door-step delivery, and substantial discounts.

Increasing internet and e-commerce penetration, especially in the emerging markets, is expected to have a positive impact on segment growth. In addition, several players are launching e-commerce websites owing to their growing popularity, most notably among millennials and younger population, which is further expected to benefit the segment growth.

Regional Insights: Surgical Mask Market

North America held the largest revenue share of 34.9% in 2019. Presence of developed healthcare industry, coupled with rapid advancements in surgical procedures, is expected to generate the demand for surgical masks over the forecast period. In addition, growing aging population, coupled with rising occurrences of infectious diseases, is expected to increase the demand for surgical masks in this region.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. Factors including growing healthcare infrastructure and increasing awareness about hygiene and safety are expected to have a positive impact on the market growth. In addition, increasing number of people opting for medical and healthcare services is anticipated to benefit the regional market growth.

European countries such as Germany have made it compulsory to wear face masks in public transport in order to contain the spread of coronavirus, which is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth. In addition, several textile and apparel companies in the region have started the production of face masks and medical clothing, which, in turn, is anticipated to benefit the market growth.

South Africa accounted for 22.6% share in the Africa surgical masks market in 2019 owing to the developed healthcare industry. In addition, high influx of tourists, coupled with technological developments in the healthcare industry, is expected to generate demand for medical supplies, such as masks, gowns, and disposable medical gloves, which, in turn, is anticipated to fuel the market growth in the country.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: Surgical Mask Market

Key players are expected to increase their production capacities as the demand for surgical masks is expected to increase owing to the rapid spread of the COVID-19. In addition, new players are likely to enter into the surgical masks business owing to growing demand for surgical masks from hospitals and public institutions to provide safety to their employees that are actively confronting the coronavirus pandemic. Some of the prominent players in the surgical mask market include:

Key companies Profiled: Surgical Mask Market Report

3M

DuPont

Ansell Ltd.

Cardinal Health

Halyard Health

Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc.

Crosstex International, Inc.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Dynarex Corporation

Alpha Pro Tech

Med-Con

PRI·MED Medical Products, Inc.

Prestige Ameritech

Makrite Singapore

This report forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels, and provides an analysis on the latest industry trends and opportunities in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global surgical masks market report on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Basic Surgical Mask

Anti-fog Surgical Mask

Fluid/Splash Resistant Surgical Mask

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Online

Offline

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Surgical Mask in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Surgical Mask Market 2020 and Forecast 2021-2027 Includes Business Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580