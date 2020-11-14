Specialty Lighting Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Specialty Lighting market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Specialty Lighting Market 2020-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Specialty Lighting market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Report Overview: Specialty Lighting Market

The global specialty lighting market size was valued at USD 4.2 billion in 2020. It is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% from 2021 to 2027. Increasing adoption of lighting solutions for special purposes and the need for enhanced illumination across medical, entertainment, and other industries are promoting market growth. The UV lamps for the disinfection of surface, air, and water are anticipated to be the key growth driver. Moreover, increasing number of global events, such as music concerts, and the rapidly growing entertainment industry are augmenting the demand for specialty lighting solutions.

Increased number of events like concert tours and sports competitions boosts the demand for specialty lighting. The U.S. hosts over 800 music festivals per year, attracting a crowd of nearly 1 million people. Other than the U.S., Japan, India, South Korea, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, and the U.K. are some of the most popular countries for music concerts. Hence, the commencement of these big events helps specialty lighting vendors in generating a significant amount of revenue every year. Also, rising demand from the televisions series production entities, operas sets, and the film industry is contributing to the market growth.

Technological advancements, such as IoT and smart lighting solutions, are also expected to contribute to market growth. The smart light connected via an app is widely used in clubs and at events. On the other hand, the higher installation cost of these lighting solutions is hindering their adoption. Strict regulations for lighting industries, such as the Energy Star Program, United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), and the National Electric Code (NEC), pose a challenge for market growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic leading to lockdown and curfew across the world has slowed down the market growth. However, demand for medical lighting is expected to surge owing to the construction of temporary hospitals and demand for surgical and examination facilities. Several countries across the globe are outrunning the number of beds in the hospital, which need to be curbed with the construction of new isolation and treatment wards and the procurement of more medical equipment and lighting.

Light Type Insights: Specialty Lighting Market

The LED lighting segment held the highest market share of over 65% in 2019. The introduction of LED over incandescent and halogen bulbs has boosted the market growth owing to longer life, less heating, and cost-saving features of LED lights. The LED lights have taken over every section of lighting, including smart, decorative, specialty, and architectural lighting. They are more versatile and convenient for various fixture designs producing color and pattern.

The demand for LED in specialty lighting is increasing due to its advantage in creating lightweight fixtures. The longer shelf life is another major factor driving the adoption of LED specialty lights. The halogen and incandescent lights are prone to breakage and fusing when used for an extended period, while LED lights do not break due to their smaller glass frame fitted inside the fixture. In addition, they consume lesser electricity compared to traditional lights.

Application Insights: Specialty Lighting Market

The entertainment segment held a major market share of over 42% in 2019. It will maintain its dominance during the forecast years as this industry is completely dependent on various forms of cinematography and photography lighting, such as fill lighting, backlighting, practical light, hard & soft lighting, bounce lighting, and ambient light, to create the desired effects. The film industry, such as Hollywood and Bollywood, is a major contributor to segment growth. Moreover, the film industry hosts many awards shows and events where specialty lighting, which boosts the growth further.

The purification segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period 2021-2027. The growth is attributed to the usage of specialty UV lights for purifying water, air, and surfaces. The demand for water purification has increased across the globe owing to depleting water sources and recycling of wastewater. Moreover, air purification is integral at pharma and testing labs to avoid foreign particles in medicine or samples. The surface purification is required for disinfecting the place or prevent the formation of bacteria. UV-CLEAN, a no-touch technology with a highly lethal wavelength for killing microorganisms uses an automated disinfection device to inactivate microorganisms at the genetic level using UV-C energy. Hence, the application of UV lighting for purification or disinfection of place is expected to aid in the segment growth.

Medical Type Insights: Specialty Lighting Market

Surgical lighting emerged as the largest segment in 2019 accounting for over 53% of the global share. Specialty lighting in the medical industry is integral in providing better visibility during medical procedures. The technical and operational guideline for examination and surgical lighting requires 85 CRI to 100 CRI color renditions, and a color temperature ranging between 3,000K to 6,700K. While the 1,000lx illumination suffices examination lighting requirement. The surgical lighting needs to have illumination in the range of 40,000lx to 160,000lx.

The demand for surgical lighting has been growing with the usage of modern operational equipment to avoid fatality during surgeries. In addition, the advent of LED lights has further improved the reliability of surgical lighting. The examination lighting is estimated to register the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2027 due to rising product demand. Dedicated examination lighting helps examiner or doctor to avoid any mishap during the usage of the tool, thereby making it an essential part of the medical checkup procedure, which is anticipated to support the market growth.

Regional Insights: Specialty Lighting Market

North America held the largest share of over 35% in 2019 and is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the presence of major lighting companies offering services for various areas, such as horticulture, entertainment, water treatment, medical, seaports, and aquarium. Moreover, rapidly expanding end-use industries, such as entertainment, in the region is also driving the product demand. In addition, a robust healthcare system in the U.S. and Canada contributes to the increased demand for surgical and examination lighting.

Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to rising usage of specialty lightings across several industries. The entertainment industry in India is one of the dominant and highly preferred sectors by market vendors, as there is a constant demand. China and Japans healthcare industry is also contributing to regional market growth. Moreover, extensive usage at the harbor to lighten up space and improved safety and productivity while operating during the night supports market growth.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: Specialty Lighting Market

Major companies focus on product launch, partnerships, and M&A to expand their portfolio and strengthen their foothold in the global market. For instance, in January 2019, SLD Laser launched its Laser Light products for specialty lighting applications that deliver nearly ten times brighter light than LED, with an extended illumination range of up to 1km, along with lower power consumption, longer lifetime; and high directional output compared to LED. In March 2020, Signify Holding acquired Cooper Lighting Solutions from Eaton, which is aimed at strengthening Signifys market position in the North America region.

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global specialty lighting market report on the basis of light type, application, medical type, and region:

Light Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

LED

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Entertainment

Medical

Purification

Others

Medical Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Surgical

Examination

