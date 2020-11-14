Massage Oil Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Massage Oil market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Massage Oil Market 2020-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Massage Oil market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Massage Oil Market 2020 and Forecast 2021-2027 Includes Business Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Report Overview: Massage Oil Market

The global massage oil market size was valued at USD 1.59 billion in 2020 and is expected to witness significant growth in the forthcoming years. Rising awareness among consumers regarding massage as an effective remedy for the treatment of various health reasons, such as pain, soreness or spasm, and arthritis, is expected to be a key factor in driving the industry.

Growing busy and hectic lifestyle is giving rise to stress-related cases, thereby impelling consumers to opt for a massage, thus supporting the growth of the market. Moreover, the availability of different forms of massage therapies is positively influencing the market growth.

For instance, As per a conducted study conducted by the American Massage Therapy Association (AMTA), 62% of adult Americans who had a massage between July 2017 and July 2018 received it for health conditions, such as injury rehabilitation and pain management.

Over the past few years, popularity of massage therapies is steadily increasing among American adults. It is rapidly been recognized as one of the effective treatments for various health conditions and overall wellbeing. With growing consumers understanding of the health benefits of massage, a large number of people are consulting their physicians about massage therapies. For instance, as per the AMTA, in July 2018, around 50 million American adults had discussed about these therapies with their medical practitioners.

Organizations such as the World Massage Federation (WMF) and The International Massage

Association (IMA) are spreading awareness related to health benefits of these therapies globally by conducting educational seminars, camps, regular training sessions, competitive events, and international conferences, which is expected to contribute to the massage oil market growth. For instance, in June 2019, IMA conducted a world championship in massage at Copenhagen, Denmark with an aim to promote awareness and practice of these therapies globally.

Product Insights: Massage Oil Market

Almond oil held the largest market share in 2019. It is one of the most preferred oils among therapists as it is a nutritious powerhouse of various vitamins and antioxidants. This oil is also known for its antibacterial and antifungal properties. Moreover, it gets absorbed in the skin quickly, thus making the oil a powerful and effective moisturizer. This oil is rubbed on feet for the treatment of fungal skin infections like athletes foot and ringworm. Growing awareness, coupled with easy availability, are fueling demand for almond oil among therapists.

Coconut oil is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2027. Fractionated coconut oil is widely used by the massage therapists owing to the fact that this oil soaks quickly into the skin and is tolerated by most body types. Moreover, coconut oil is effective in addressing muscular conditions, such as pain and spasm. Additionally, this oil has antibacterial, antifungal, and antiviral properties owing to which it is used as a skin moisturizer as well as for the treatment of various skin ailments, including eczema, itching, and skin dryness.

End-user Insights: Massage Oil Market

Adult oil was the largest segment in 2019, accounting for over 75% share of the overall revenue. Changing lifestyle, coupled with a hectic working schedule, has led to an increase in the prevalence of various health-related issues. This, in turn, has compelled many adults to seek massage as an alternative therapy to relieve muscular tension, pain, and depression.

According to the AMTA, in 2018, 88% of respondents from 1,001 adults (504 men and 497 women with 18 years of age and older) take a massage on a regular basis to relieve stress, anxiety, and depression and for the overall wellbeing of mental health. Moreover, adults suffering from neck, head, and back pain and various other life-threatening conditions, such as cardiovascular diseases and arthritis, prefer these therapies as an alternative treatment, which is expected to fuel demand for massage oil among adults over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Baby oil is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2027. Baby caretakers in developing countries, such as India and China, are advised to massage their newborns on a regular basis. Regular massage offers considerable health benefits to babies. Massaging with essential oil helps in making babys muscles and bones stronger and improving sleep, digestion, blood circulation, and skin texture.

Growing awareness among parents regarding the benefits of regular massaging is a key factor expected to generate the demand for baby massage oil over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing product visibility and launch of innovative oils are expected to fuel growth of the baby oil segment over the forecast period. For instance, Sebamed baby massage oil claims to offer a defensive shield around the babys body, which saves them from external harm.

Application Insights: Massage Oil Market

Spa and wellness centers accounted for the largest share of over 50% in 2019. Increase in the consumers preference for a holistic relaxation experience has propelled the demand for massage treatments, including Thai, Swedish, deep tissue, shiatsu massage, and reflexology, at spa and wellness centers. Increasing number of spa facilities at resorts, hotels, and airport lounges will drive the segment. For instance, companies such as XpresSpa are focusing on providing various massage services for foot, neck, back, and whole body at the airport owing to the growing travelers demand. The company has its spa centers at various airports, including California, Las Vegas, Netherlands, and Dubai.

Medical therapeutics are anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2027. Medical massage services usually include Ayurveda, shiatsu, and deep tissue massage, which aid in the treatment of musculoskeletal concerns, such as strains and sports injuries. These therapies promote faster healing of the injury by increasing blood circulation and reducing inflammation.

Growing awareness related to various benefits of massage among consumers is a key factor promoting segment growth. Additionally, an increase in the adoption of these treatments for pain management and body soreness will have a positive impact on the segment growth. Based on a consumer survey conducted by the AMTA, 44% of adult Americans who had a massage in 2018 received it for pain management.

Regional Insights: Massage Oil Market

Europe was the largest market, accounting for over 35.0% share of the global revenue in 2019. The presence of a large number of spa and wellness centers in countries, such as the U.K, France, and Germany, is one of the major factors driving the market. Based on a recent study by STR Inc., a data benchmarking company, in 2018, Europe had the largest number of hotels with spa facilities globally. These spas offer various kinds of massage treatments, including reflexology, shiatsu, and Thai massage, which has propelled the demand for these oils in this region.

Outing at resorts for massage is becoming a popular trend in countries with high disposable income, such as Germany, U.K., and France. These factors are expected to fuel the demand for these oils over the forecast period.

Massage Oil Market Share Insights: Massage Oil Market

The global market is highly fragmented in nature. Companies operating in the market are focusing on launching innovative oils to expand their customer base. For instance, in 2016, Dabur India introduced a range of baby care products prepared with natural oils under the Dabur Baby umbrella brand. The first product launched was a baby massage oil with almond and olive oils.

The market is characterized by the presence of various regional and multinational companies. Some of the key players operating in the market are

Bon Vital

Fabulous Frannie

Biotone

The Body Shop

Aura Cacia

Bath & Body Works

Natural Bath and Body Products

The Himalaya Drug Company

Master Massage

Raven Moonlight Botanicals

Natures Alchemy.

:

This report forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends and opportunities in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global massage oil market report on the basis of product, end-user, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Olive

Almond

Coconut

Citrus

Others

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Adult

Baby

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Spa and Wellness Centers

Medical Therapeutics

Others

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Massage Oil in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Massage Oil Market 2020 and Forecast 2021-2027 Includes Business Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580