Disposable Face Mask Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Disposable Face Mask Market 2020-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Disposable Face Mask market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Report Overview: Disposable Face Mask Market

The global disposable face mask market size exceeded a value of USD 63.89 billion in Q1 of 2020 and looks set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 42.9% from 2021 to 2027. The unprecedented spread of coronavirus worldwide, most notably in Europe and North America, is driving the demand for disposable face masks. Disposable face covers are extensively used in the healthcare sector. The proliferating OPD sessions and surgeries on a daily basis across the globe are anticipated to drive product demand within the healthcare sector. The function of disposable face masks is to reduce or eliminate the chances of being affected by potential environmental contaminants. Disposable face covers are typically made from non-woven fabric and are usually available in a multi-layer (two- or three-layer) form.

Disposable face masks are popular among health care professionals who constantly attend patients or perform surgeries. These masks protect health care professionals from harmful bacteria that may ooze out either in the form of aerosols and liquid droplets from the patients mouth. The virus or harmful bacteria can also get spread in the form of body fluids or infectious blood. Thus, these masks act as a protective barrier and help eliminate or reduce the chances of cross-contamination among surgeons and patients.

The demand for disposable face masks is likely to be driven by the rising popularity of online shopping platforms. In this regard, Amazon.com, Inc. and eBay Inc. are among the biggest online players contributing significantly to the distribution of the product. Furthermore, the popularity of online sales has been creating a healthy demand for disposable designer face masks, most notably among affluent consumers worldwide. Such trends are expected to sustain throughout the forecast timeframe.

A key factor challenging the growth of the industry is the rising prevalence of counterfeit products both in physical stores and on online platforms. The counterfeit masks are usually made in unsterile sweatshops that were previously used to manufacture designer jeans or fake handbags. In this regard, there have been instances of numerous producers labeling their products with fake brand names of reputed medical supply manufacturers, such as 3M. Such factors are expected to restrain market growth throughout the forecast period.

Rising consumer awareness regarding airborne infections has been creating a healthy demand for the product, most notably for personal use. In this respect, a rise in outbreaks as regards airborne diseases in the recent past has been contributing significantly to the demand for disposable face masks among the general public. A trend that has been gripping the market is the increasing consumption of surgical masks for personal use.

Product Insights: Disposable Face Mask Market

Among products, protective face masks segment lead the overall industry, accounting for a share of 35.8% in 2019. This type of disposable face cover also includes air-purifying respirators. The other two segments that make up the overall disposable face masks market are dust masks and non-woven masks.

Protective face covers have certain advantages for users with respiratory issues such as asthma or lung disease. Users with cardiovascular diseases also prefer them. Protective masks such as N95 are known to offer more protection to health care workers performing medical procedures that expose them to patients respiratory secretion.

Non-woven masks are manufactured using plastic variants such as polypropylene to provide protection against various types of infections at workplaces. These masks do not contain latex, PVC, and DEPH material. Non-woven face covers are principally used in the hospital industry and are manufactured using two to three layers of protection. Users prefer these masks for the superior protection they offer against allergic reactions to consumers with sensitive skin.

Distribution Channel Insights: Disposable Face Mask Market

The offline segment emerged as the largest in 2019, with a market share of 80.7%. This segment is likely to retain its pole position throughout the forecast period. Numerous brands prefer to sell their products through drug stores and pharmacies as these stores showcase a wide variety of disposable face masks. From a consumption standpoint, visiting these stores helps consumers compare different products in terms of material used and quality.

E-commerce has significantly changed the shopping habits of people as it offers benefits such as door-step delivery, substantial discounts, and availability of a wide range of products through one platform. Key players in the market are increasingly launching e-commerce websites, most notably in emerging markets owing to the rising popularity of online shopping among millennials and young population.

Application Insights: Disposable Face Mask Market

By application, the industry is segmented into two categories, namely industrial and personal, wherein the industrial segment lead the overall industry revenues in 2019, with a share of over 80.0%. This segment is also anticipated to retain its prominent position throughout the forecast timeframe. Disposable face covers intended for industrial applications are principally used by healthcare professionals and workers at agricultural and construction sites. The growth of this segment is driven by the mushrooming of hospitals across the globe.

The global rise in the frequency of air-borne diseases and pollution levels has been encouraging a sizable number of consumers to opt for personal disposable face masks. With consumers looking out for options to keep themselves safe from virus-related pandemics, prominent manufacturers are focusing on increasing their scale of operation in regards to the manufacturing of disposable face masks for personal use.

Regional Insights: Disposable Face Mask Market

Asia Pacific emerged as the largest market for disposable face masks in 2019, having accounted for a market share of 33.7% in 2019. Manufacturers operating in this region are benefiting from the presence of a large customer base, most notably in countries such as China and India. China and India are also among the most substantial disposable face masks manufacturing countries in the world.

North America is forecast to progress at the highest CAGR over the projected timeframe. Led by countries such as the U.S. and China, the demand for disposable face masks in North America is driven by an expanding consumer base, backed by rising awareness regarding health and personal hygiene. The coronavirus outbreak is likely to contribute massively to the growth of the market in North America with various governments, encouraging the habit of personal hygiene among consumers.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: Disposable Face Mask Market

The disposable face masks industry houses both international and domestic market players. Prominent market participants compete on the basis of price and product quality. Small and medium-sized market players are expected to show considerable improvements in the foreseeable future, given the moderate level of capital spending needed to set up a business. The large-sized companies, however, are likely to aim for global expansion, in a bid to gain a more considerable brand reputation. Capacity expansion is expected to remain as the preferred competitive strategy for prominent market participants to stay competitive. For instance, In March 2020, Honeywell expanded its production capabilities in Phoenix to produce N95 face masks in support of the U.S. governments response to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Some of the prominent players in the disposable face mask market include:

Key companies Profiled: Disposable Face Mask Market Report

Honeywell

3M

Moldex

Kimberly Clark

Uvex

KOWA

SAS Safety Corp.

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global disposable face masks market report on the basis of product, application, distribution channel, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Protective Masks

Dust Masks

Non-woven Masks

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Industrial

Personal

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Online

Offline

