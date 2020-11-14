The Viral Vaccines Media market to go Berserk with Covid-19, to Bounce back by mid-2021

Viral vaccines media offered a maximum infection rate and cell growth. In a suitable host cell, recombinant protein expression responsible for the production of viral vaccines. Moreover, susceptible to an animal infected with viral infections also produce viral vaccines. Different type of cell lines are used for the production of the viral vaccines, and most of the cells are developed from kidneys. The viral vaccines media market is driven by the increasing need for safety for biological produced vaccination and therapy. Additionally, increasing production of biopharmaceuticals vaccination due to the rising use of biologics for the treatment of different viral disease contributing to the growth of the viral vaccines media market. Increasing prevalence of viral infections such as viral hepatitis, HIV/AIDS, smallpox, and Ebola, etc. are the main key factors to increase the clinical research activities, hence, increasing the demand and market growth of viral vaccines media.

Over the past few decades, viral vaccines media have been very popular in the vaccine industry. HIV is one of the major public health issues, globally. In 2017, an estimated of 36.9 Mn people were living with HIV out of which 1.8 Mn is found to be children. The global HIV prevalence is around 0.8% among adults. Out of which 25% of people are unaware that they have HIV. The majority of the HIV population living in low- and middle- income regions. In sub-Saharan Africa, around 66% of the population are living with HIV. In East and Southern Africa, 19.6 Mn population are living with HIV. In 2017, around 800,000 new HIV infections detected. Especially young women are at risk of HIV with around 7 thousand new infections registered each week among young women aged 15-24 years. In sub-Saharan Africa, 3 in 4 new infections are among aged 15–24 years and are twice more likely to be living with HIV than men population. The rising incidence of HIV and Hepatitis will increase the research and development activities and clinical researches for development of vaccines to control the burden of the disease, which likely to boost the growth of viral vaccines media market around the world.

The global market for viral vaccines Media segmented on product type, application, end user, and, geography.

Viral Vaccines Media Segmentation by Product Type Serum Media Serum-Free Media

Viral Vaccines Media Segmentation by Application Buffer Preparation & Storage Cell Culture Cell Separation & Harvest Chromatography Media preparation Volume Reduction – Ultrafiltration & Diafiltration

Viral Vaccines Media Segmentation by End User Biopharmaceutical Companies Pharmaceutical Companies Academics and Research Institutes Others



Based on product type, serum-free viral vaccines media is expected to share a high revenue share for the global viral vaccines media market. Serum-free viral vaccines media offers higher growth in cell culture as compared to serum-containing viral vaccines media. Serum containing viral vaccines media may inhibit the final result because it contains unknown components that may alter the qualitatively or quantitatively final output. Therefore, to avoid the unnecessary difference in the final result many biopharmaceutical companies and clinical researchers prefer to use serum-free viral vaccines media for the cell culture. The downstream process is considered to be the main production process in the biopharmaceutical industry and serum-free viral vaccines media helps to reduce the downstream process complexity which leads to increase in the adoption of serum-free viral vaccines media in the biopharmaceutical production. The rising adoption rate for viral vaccines media for cell growth and viral vaccine production due to its advantage plays a remarkable role in driving the viral vaccines media market growth.

The North America viral vaccines media market is expected to be a prominent market and is an estimate to show high market growth owing to advanced clinical infrastructure coupled with the presence of resources and funds and also the high number of research and development activities in the region. Europe region is expected to be the second most lucrative market for viral vaccines media. The viral vaccines media market in the Asia Pacific region is likely to show high CAGR market growth due to a high market opportunity for the company operates in the viral vaccines media market. This is because of the presence of a large number of the underserved population. Rising awareness due to government and non-profit organization initiatives might fuel the growth of the viral vaccines media market. Awareness regarding the need for early detection of HIV and viral hepatitis infections would contribute to the viral vaccines media market growth in these regions.

Some of the key players in the viral vaccines media market include Sartorius AG, Cevec Pharmaceuticals GmbH, Westburg B.V., Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Charles River Laboratories, Inc., Bharat Biotech International, General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Merck & Co., Inc., McKinsey & Company and others.

