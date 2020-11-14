The Sickle cell retinopathy treatment market to turn out to be “Sublime” between 2019 and 2029

In sickle cell retinopathy disease, vitreous hemorrhage resulting from proliferative sickle cell retinopathy is the primary cause of reduced acuity. The sickle cell retinopathy treatment strategy is based on closing the sea fan (Gorgonia flabelum). Patients in stages I and II are barred from treatment because treatment associated with ischemic retina is ineffective in limiting the formation of Sea fan (SF), and the majority of patients do not develop Sea fan or its complications. The treatment is still considered controversial because many Sea fan degenerate spontaneously, especially in older SS genotype patients, in whom the incidence of blindness is very small. Therefore, the recommended approach is to treat Sea fan in all SC patients and SS genotype patients below 40 years of age with sectorial technique. Patients with visual acuity impairment and recent vitreous hemorrhage cases are usually tracked for at least 7-8 months to allow extemporaneous clearing. cryotherapy or photocoagulation can be performed when the visibility permits it. The current advancement in Sickle cell retinopathy treatment symptomatically in rapidly recovering the vision disturbance in the eye is anticipated to increase the adoption of Sickle cell retinopathy treatment in treatment providers.

The significant factor driving the growth of sickle cell retinopathy treatment market is the increasing number of new molecules in the pipeline and also the symptomatic treatment molecules which the government regulatory bodies are approving. Sickle cell retinopathy treatment has given a new area of expansion for market players already in the sickle cell retinopathy treatment market and for those who are trying to establish a new area in this market. Therapeutic devices has been granted in U.S. for its significant treatment regimen, for the treatment of sickle cell retinopathy. The device has been granted a patent for its treatment of sickle cell disease. Moreover, researchers have moved ahead of treating sickle cell disease by antibiotics to the genome level. Researchers from Stanford School of Medicine successfully corrected the genes carrying the gene for sickle cell disease and transplanted those with healthy cells. By using the Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeat (CRISPR) technique, researchers replaced the sickle cell disease cell genes with the one which did not carry that gene. On the contrary, the high cost related to the Sickle cell retinopathy treatment and rigid reimbursement policy in treatment is anticipated to restrain the growth of Sickle cell retinopathy treatment market.

The global Sickle cell retinopathy treatment market is segmented on the basis of Treatment Type, Disease Type, Distribution Channels, and Geography:

Sickle cell retinopathy treatment market Segmentation by Treatment Type Long-term blood transfusions Photocoagulation Others (HBOT, stem cells, and gene therapy)

Sickle cell retinopathy treatment market Segmentation by Disease Type Proliferative Retinopathy Non-Proliferative Retinopathy

Sickle cell retinopathy treatment market Segmentation by Distribution Channel Institutional sales Hospitals Clinics Retail sales Hospitals pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Drug Stores



The global Sickle cell retinopathy treatment market is anticipated to capitalize on the market growth opportunity formed by the increasing use of funduscopic examinations in retinopathy. Increasing demand for Sickle cell retinopathy treatment in the specialty clinics to resolve the requirement for preventive treatment methods. The recent advancement in Sickle cell retinopathy treatment devices to offer more advantage over conventional surgical option and is expected to increases patient pool for sickle cell retinopathy treatment. Photocoagulation based Sickle cell retinopathy treatment is estimated to propel the growth of the Sickle cell retinopathy treatment Market. The key manufacturers present in the Sickle cell retinopathy treatment market are augmenting on the wide treatment genera for Sickle cell retinopathy, considering the increased demand for Sickle cell retinopathy treatment. The major players in Sickle cell retinopathy treatment market are focusing on developing effective long acting therapeutic options. Moreover, increasing research on targeted Sickle cell retinopathy treatment drug is expected to fuel the competition in the Sickle cell retinopathy treatment market.

Geographically, global Sickle cell retinopathy treatment market is segmented into seven key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to dominate the overall Sickle cell retinopathy treatment Market. Advancement in drug designing and availability of advanced laser treatment devices, high awareness about sickle cell, increase awareness about genetic mutation, and encouraging research from the non-government organization have improved the treatment regimen for Sickle cell retinopathy treatment in North America. Additionally East Asia region is anticipated to show considerably higher market growth rate is anticipated reasoning to constant growth in laser treatment market. Parallelly affecting the growth of Sickle cell retinopathy treatment market in positive mannner.

Some of the major key players competing in the global Sickle cell retinopathy treatment Market are Alcon, Carl Zeiss Meditec, Ellex Medical, Iridex, NIDEK and Quantel Medical. Among others.

