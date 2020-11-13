Physiotherapy Equipment Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Physiotherapy Equipment market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Physiotherapy Equipment Market 2020-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Physiotherapy Equipment market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Report Overview: Physiotherapy Equipment Market

The global physiotherapy equipment market size was valued at USD 18.8 billion in 2020 and is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period 2021-2027. Increasing cases of road accidents and injuries are expected to generate the demand for physiotherapy equipment. In addition, unhealthy eating habits and hectic lifestyle resulting in pain in the ligaments, nerves, muscles, back, and neck and increasing prevalence of stroke and Parkinsons disease are likely to drive the market further. Physicians have been prescribing physiotherapy to patients due to its additional advantages, which is leading to an increased demand for physiotherapy equipment.

Physiotherapy treatments can last for a longer duration and are frequently opted at outpatient clinics. On the other hand, the inpatient physiotherapy treatments are generally provided to the patients under observation, post-surgery.

Acquisitions, collaborations and partnerships, and the development of advanced equipment are the key strategies used by market players to expand their geographical presence and increase share. For instance, dry needling (eliminate pain), robot-assisted walking, and anti-gravity treadmills for patients with spinal cord injuries, and computer-aided therapy programs for patients suffering from stroke and other Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs) are the latest trends in the market of physiotherapy equipment.

Technological advancements and innovations by major companies are also expected to increase the demand physiotherapy equipment, thereby augmenting the market growth. Apps, such as PTGenie, are now being designed to assists patients in following their Home Exercise Programs (HEPs). In February 2016, BioGaming (Israel-based company) received FDA approval for its YuGo Microsoft Kinect-based physical therapy system.

Application Insights: Physiotherapy Equipment Market

In 2019, the musculoskeletal segment accounted for the largest market share in terms of revenue, owing to increasing cases of musculoskeletal disorders. As per a conducted study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 300,000 people above the age of 65 were hospitalized in the U.S. for hip fractures in 2016. Thus, increasing the demand for physiotherapy equipment in the market. On the other hand, the cardiovascular and pulmonary segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period due to rising adoption of physiotherapy in developing nations such as China, India, Brazil, etc.

Type Insights: Physiotherapy Equipment Market

Ultrasound physiotherapy accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. This type of physiotherapy speeds up the healing process by reducing the swelling and edema. The innovative product development by manufacturers receiving approval from the regulatory authorities is contributing to the segment growth. For instance, in December 2015, BTL received FDA clearance for its BTL-4000 Smart and Premium line used in the treatment of musculoskeletal disorders.

Demographics Insights: Physiotherapy Equipment Market

Based on demography, the market has been segmented into geriatric and non-geriatric population. In 2019, the non-geriatric patient population lead the demographics segment in terms of revenue share. On the other hand, the geriatric population segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2027. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the world population aged 60 years and above is expected to reach 2 billion by 2050, from 900 million in 2015. This is anticipated to boost the physiotherapy equipment market in the coming years.

End-Use Insights

In 2019, hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the largest market share in terms of revenue pertaining to a large patient pool and implementation of various programs by hospitals. On the other hand, the rehabilitation centers are expected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand of rehabilitation therapists. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the employment rate of physiotherapists is likely to increase by around 34% by 2024.

Changing demographics and uptake of sports as a profession by individuals across the globe are expected to propel the market growth. According to regulatory bodies, availability of therapists and physiotherapy equipment in gymnasiums and sports institutes is mandatory for safeguarding the well-being of the participants. This is expected to further generate the demand for physiotherapy equipment.

Regional Insights: Physiotherapy Equipment Market

North America lead the global market in terms of revenue share in 2019 owing to rising cases of accidents and mishaps, growing incidence of osteoporosis globally, and increasing geriatric population. The Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth in the coming years due to growing adoption of physiotherapy, economic development, and improving healthcare infrastructure in the region.

The government bodies in the region conduct collaborative programs with the physiotherapy societies of western countries such as the U.K., Germany, and France. In January 2015, Glasgow Caledonian University (GCU) launched the Caledonian Clinic that offers advice and specialist physiotherapy services such as remedial and sports massage, manipulative therapy, and acupuncture.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: Physiotherapy Equipment Market

Some of the key companies in the market are Patterson Medical Holdings, Inc.; Enraf-Nonius; DJO Global; Select Medical; Kindred Healthcare, Inc.; Concentra Operating Corporation; BTL Industries; EMS Physio Ltd.; US Physical Therapy, Inc.; and Isokinetic, Inc.

In February 2019, DJO Global, Inc. was acquired by Colfax for USD 3.15 billion. This acquisition helped Colfax to widen its product portfolio of the companys orthopedic segment. In May 2019, Athletico acquired Maximum Impact Physical Therapy (MIPT), which operates clinics offering occupational therapy, physical therapy, and other specialized therapy services. This acquisition enabled Athletico to enter Texas (Dallas) and Tucson (Arizona) markets. In 2017, Archimed SAS (which owns RehabWorks) acquired Crystal Palace Physio Group.

In March 2019, Richmar entered into an agreement with MedX Health Corp. for manufacturing Private Label Laser and Light systems for the U.S. rehabilitation sector. Based on the agreement, MedX will provide an integration board, Rehab Portable laser, SLD cluster, and Tethered laser to Richmar.

Physiotherapy Equipment Market Report Scope

Key companies Profiled: Physiotherapy Equipment Market Report

Patterson Medical Holdings, Inc.

Enraf-Nonius

DJO Global

Select Medical

Kindred Healthcare, Inc.

Concentra Operating Corporation

BTL Industries

EMS Physio Ltd.

US Physical Therapy, Inc.

Isokinetic, Inc.

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the physiotherapy equipment market report based on application, type, demographics, end use, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Neurology

Stroke

Spinal Cord Injuries

Parkinsons Disease

Multiple Sclerosis

Cerebral Palsy

Others

Musculoskeletal

Pediatrics

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Hydrotherapy

Cryotherapy

Continuous Passive Motion (CPM)

Ultrasound

Electric Stimulation

Heat Therapy

Therapeutic Exercise

Others

Demographics Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Geriatric Population

In-patient Treatment

Out-patient Treatment

Convalescent Homes-based Treatment

Home-based Treatment

Others

Non-geriatric Population

In-patient Treatment

Out-patient Treatment

Convalescent Homes-based Treatment

Home-based Treatment

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Rehabilitation Centers

Others

