Antimicrobial Coatings Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

The global antimicrobial coatings market size was valued at USD 6.9 billion in 2020 and looks set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7% from 2021 to 2027. Growing concern regarding cleanliness in various industries has led to an increased demand for antimicrobial coatings. These are used to protect surfaces against micro-organisms, which primarily include parasites, germs, bacteria, and unwanted micro-organisms.

Moreover, amid the global COVID-19 pandemic situation, the demand for various pharmaceutical products, disinfectants, and sanitizers has increased. This, in turn, is driving the product demand in the medical devices application segment.

Rising concerns regarding increasing cases of Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs) are also projected to boost the overall industry growth. Rising preference for antimicrobial coatings over disinfectants and other cleaning agents is also likely to support market growth. However, health concerns related to silver usage in various applications may have a negative impact on the market growth

In addition, strict regulations in the European Union and the U.S. are presumed to create a hindrance for the overall demand. The SHER-NAR coating, which primarily consists of a three-coat finishing process, is required to meet the standards of the American Architectural Manufacturers Associations specifications. AAMA 2605-13 is considered as the most effective coatings solution used mainly in architectural applications.

Product Insights: Antimicrobial Coatings Market

Surface modifications and coatings product segment led the market and accounted for more than 53% share of the global revenue in 2019. This high share is attributable to the products ability to modify physical, chemical, or biological characteristics of the surface of a material.

This modification is usually made to solid materials, but it is possible to find examples of the modification to the surface of specific liquids. The modification can be done by different methods with a view to altering a wide range of characteristics of the surface, such as roughness, hydrophilicity, surface charge, surface energy, and biocompatibility.

The formation of biofilm on an orthopedic implant surface is one of the major problems for patient prognosis and increases the overall cost associated with treatment. The use of surface modifications in a manner would help in imparting antimicrobial benefits to the implant devices. Owing to their unique properties, such as surface adhesion prevention, antimicrobial-eluting, bactericidal and Osseointegration promotion, surface modifications, and coatings are expected to register high demand over the forecast period 2021-2027.

On the basis of product, the antimicrobial powder coatings can be categorized as silver, copper, and others. Inorganic silver antimicrobial coating systems based on silver salts, colloidal silver, silver zeolite or ion exchange resins, complex glasses containing metal ions, and nanosilver have high demand in the healthcare industry.

Application Insights: Antimicrobial Coatings Market

Medical devices application segment led the market and accounted for more than 43% share of the global revenue in 2019. This high share is attributable to high product demand due to its properties to protect surfaces from microbes including fungi, parasites, bacteria, and germs. The rising number of hospitals along with the increasing requirement for healthcare facilities creates a need for sophisticated devices and equipment, which, in turn, will augment product demand.

The rising demand for antimicrobial coatings in catheters, implantable, and surgical instruments as they are biocompatible, non-toxic, and biostable will promote industry development over the forecast period. Furthermore, the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic is projected to increase the demand of antimicrobial coated medical devices, which is expected to drive the market.

North America will witness immense market growth owing to the rising healthcare spending in the U.S. In addition, presence of various product manufacturers in the country including SurModics, Inc., Hydromer, Inc., Materion Corporation, Specialty Coating Systems, Inc., and Precision Coating Co., Inc. will propel industry expansion over the forecast period.

Air conditioning and ventilation systems has been one of the leading application segments over the past few years. A wide range of initiatives and research studies are being taken by CEFPI with EPA to educate schools and colleges about the quality of air. The growth of micro-organisms can be reduced if there is moisture control, reduced temperature, and nutrient supply which is expected to drive the product demand.

Regional Insights: Antimicrobial Coatings Market

North America led the market and accounted for over 43% share of the global revenue share in 2019. North America construction industry is expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period owing to increasing demand for non-residential construction projects, such as hospitals, schools, and colleges.

The implementation of the Affordable Healthcare Act in the U.S. has triggered the construction of healthcare units and hospitals. The growing population is expected to further boost the construction of office spaces, industrial plants, schools, and colleges, thereby, driving the demand for antimicrobial coatings in construction applications.

However, it is expected to witness slow growth as the cross-border trade among the economies got affected on account of the COVID-19 pandemic. The market is primarily driven by the rising demand for polypropylene and ABS in the packaging application segment for manufacturing bottles, face masks, and face shields among others.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the second-fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period. The market is driven by the growth of the major end-use industries, such as healthcare, construction, and food processing & packaging. Robust manufacturing base of the packaging products industry in China, Japan, and India coupled with increased sales of eCommerce and packed food products is anticipated to augment the regional market growth.

In addition, favorable policies, such as Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) and Make in India, implemented by the government of India are expected to create ample growth opportunities for food processing and healthcare industries, which, in turn, is expected to increase the consumption of antimicrobial coatings in the region.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: Antimicrobial Coatings Market

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality and technology used for product manufacturing. Major players are focusing more on the expansion of their manufacturing facilities, infrastructural development, and R&D investments. Market participants are also seeking opportunities to vertically integrate across the value chain.

These initiatives help them cater to the increasing global demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, enhance their sales & operations planning, develop innovative products & technologies, bring down their production costs, and expand their customer base. The global market is found to be significantly fragmented in nature owing to the presence of a large number of manufacturers across the globe. Some of the prominent players in the global antimicrobial coatings market include:

Key companies Profiled: Antimicrobial Coatings Market Report

AkzoNobel N.V.

Nippon Paint Co. Ltd.

PPG Industries, Inc.

RPM International

DSM

The Sherwin Williams Company

This report forecasts revenue and volume growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global antimicrobial coatings market report on the basis of product, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Antimicrobial powder coatings

Silver

Copper

Others

Surface modification and coatings

E. Coli

Listeria

Pseudomonas

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Sanitary facilities and kitchen

Air conditioning and ventilation systems

Food processing and packaging

Antimicrobial textile

Mold remediation

Construction

Medical devices

Other

