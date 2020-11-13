Double Wall Cases Market 2020| Recent Developments | Impact of Covid 19 Detailed Analysis

Double wall cases, also known as 5-ply corrugated boxes are relatively durable secondary packaging solution over single wall cases, making them highly suitable for packaging of heavy products, or making large capacity boxes. Corrugated boxes are the most widely preferred secondary packaging solution in the almost entire manufacturing industry, representing a tremendous revenue opportunity for the expansion of double wall cases market across the globe. Although the double wall cases possess higher strength as compared to single wall cases, the double wall cases adhere to basic design as the stiffness of the double wall board do not allow enough flexibility to shape the double wall cases into different shapes. Thus, higher flexibility offered by single wall cases has provided a win over double wall cases, restraining the growth of global double wall cases demand.

Global Double Wall Cases Market Dynamics

The end-user industries need to reduce investment in the storage and handling of the products to provide finished products to the consumers in minimum possible price. Reducing investment in secondary packaging is one of the crucial steps, which is attained by using a higher content of recycled fiber in double wall cases, or by reducing the wall thickness for less consumption of fiber in double wall cases to obtain the case at low manufacturing cost. On the other hand, the prices of raw material for the production of double wall cases have witnessed a growth of around 3% over the last five years, affecting the price of double wall cases, and impacting the market negatively. Moreover, the demand for shelf-ready trays is rising rapidly, affecting the demand for double wall cases.

For More Info | Download PDF Brochure, Click Here: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=56799

Global Double Wall Cases Market Developments

Some of the prominent developments took place in 2018 and 2017 in the global double wall cases market are

In September 2017, Oji Holdings Corporation acquired the corrugated box business from Cardboard Cartons Pvt. Ltd., based in Melbourne, Australia

In March 2018, Packaging Corporation of America has started to construct its new full-line corrugated plant in Marshfield, Wisconsin

In March 2018, International Paper Company acquired the business containerboard, packaging, and recycling of Weyerhaeuser Company, manufactures, of forest products based in Washington, United States

Global Double wall cases Market Breakdown

The global double wall cases market can be segmented on the basis of raw material as

Virgin Fiber

Recycled

The global double wall cases market can be segmented on the basis of volumetric capacity as

Up to 100 cubic inch

100 to 500 cubic inch

501 to 1,000 Cubic Inch

1,001 to 5,000 cubic inch

Above 5,000 cubic inch

The global double wall cases market can be segmented on the basis of the end-user industry as

Food and Beverage (F&B)

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Homecare

Chemical

Automotive and Machinery

Electrical & Electronics

Others

Global Double wall cases Market Regional Overview

The manufacturing industry of the Middle East and Africa and Eastern Europe is evolving at an impressive pace, representing a lucrative revenue opportunity for the global double wall cases market. The concentrated or relatively organized manufacturing industries based in the developed economies of North America and Western Europe are anticipated to witness sluggish pace in the growth of demand for double wall cases on the backdrop of high adoption of multi-functional transit packaging solutions. In present market scenario, the usage of single-wall cases is much higher in the Asia Pacific region, while the growth rate of double wall cases demand is projected to be highest among all types of corrugated boxes.

Request For Covid19 Impact Analysis Across Industries And Markets – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=56799

Global Double wall cases Market Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global double wall cases market are

DS Smith Packaging Limited

Packaging Corporation of America

International Paper Company

Atlantic Corrugated Box

Cascades Incorporated

Mondi Group

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Smurfit Kappa Group PLC

Westrock Company

Oji Holdings Corporation

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

Related Reports Press-Release –

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com