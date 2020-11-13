Allergy Immunotherapy Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Allergy Immunotherapy market.

The global allergy immunotherapy market size was valued at USD 1.5 billion in 2020 and looks set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% from 2021 to 2027. The anticipated growth in revenue can be attributed to the rising prevalence of allergic disorders and their burden across the globe. Complex allergies with higher morbidity serve as a burden on the healthcare system, thereby driving R&D in this market for the launch of novel therapies. In addition, increasing air pollution, both indoors and outdoors, has led to a rise in the prevalence of asthma and allergic disorders of the respiratory tract. As per Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) more than 25 million allergies are caused due to increased pollen counts.

As stated by Canadian Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology Foundation, allergic rhinitis affects nearly 20 to 25% of the Canadian population. In addition, 50% of the affected people cannot be treated using conventional symptomatic medications. Therefore, key companies are focused on the development of innovative immunotherapy products. For instance, ALK submitted an application to the Canadian regulatory body for filing of its investigational tree SLIT-tablet in 2019.

Other companies are also involved in extensive R&D for the production of immunotherapy solutions against food allergens. For instance, Aimmune Therapeutics is developing an investigational biologic immunotherapy drug, AR101, for peanut allergy. The product has been tested on more than 1,000 participants in clinical trials. In addition, the FDA is reviewing the product at present and has accepted Biologics License Application (BLA) for the same in 2019.

Moreover, a strong pipeline of immunotherapy products for treatment is expected to provide growth avenues to companies in the coming years. Researchers have tested sublingual immunotherapy for a variety of food allergies, including milk, peanut, kiwi, and peach allergies. The studies suggest that the treatment is beneficial when the patient takes medication on a regular basis. However, the effect of therapy after the completion of treatment is yet to be determined.

Treatment Type Insights: Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market

Subcutaneous Immunotherapy (SCIT) segment occupied the largest share with a revenue of 1.1 billion in 2019 as SCIT is the most effective and most commonly used form of allergy immunotherapy. The therapy is effective in the treatment of allergic rhinitis, asthma, and stinging insect hypersensitivity. Moreover, SCIT has been effective in the management of more than one type of allergen. Therefore, the adoption of SCIT is higher than SLIT.

Sublingual Immunotherapy (SLIT) segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. SLIT is expected to become a integral alternative for patients who cannot receive allergy shots. Currently, there are a few FDA-approved SLIT tablets in the U.S., including Odactra, Grazax, Oralair, and Ragwitek. It is expected that liquid formulation would also be approved for therapeutic use in the U.S. in the future. This would enhance the growth of the SLIT segment in the country.

Allergy Type Insights: Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market

Allergic rhinitis occupied 71.9% of the global market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its position throughout the forecast period. According to the statistics of the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, 24 million (including 6 million children) people are affected by asthma in the U.S.

The statistics also suggest that 50 million Americans are affected by some kind of allergy every year. Thus, rising disease burden associated with allergic disorders is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the market.

Distribution Channel Insights: Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market

Hospital pharmacy segment held the major share with a revenue of 0.6 billion in 2019 owing to rise in the patient pool seeking treatment for allergic disorders. Allergy shots are generally given in hospitals or at physicians offices to monitor and handle adverse reactions, if any.

This further boosts the segment growth. Healthcare facilities in Belgium have proposed the implementation of a national registry for allergen immunotherapy in hospitals and clinics to enhance the adoption of the therapy. Moreover, once the therapy is continued for a few months, SLIT can be taken at home and the drugs can be procured through an online channel.

Regional Insights: Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market

Europe accounted for the largest share of 69.1% in 2019 and is expected to hold its position throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to strong presence of leading market players, such as ASIT Biotech, Circassia, Mylan N.V., and Merck KGaA.

At present, more than 150 million Europeans suffer from allergic disorders and it is expected that more than 50% of the population in the region would be affected by at least one form of allergy by 2025 due to various factors, such as industrialization, urbanization, climate change, and pollution.

In addition, rise in the number of approvals of allergy drops in the Europe region also results in a higher share of the region. Significant differences, as well as similarities, have been observed in the adoption of allergy immunotherapy in Europe and North America. Differences are found in the availability and formulation of allergen extracts and their adoption.

For instance, SLIT represents a significant share of allergen-specific immunotherapy treatment in Europe. On the contrary, the therapy is prescribed by a few allergists in the U.S. Nevertheless, both the regions focus on R&D for the development of effective and safer allergen-specific immunotherapy practices.

However, Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period. Strong presence of leading companies in emerging Asian markets and investments for enhancement of SLIT, standardization of dosage, and evaluation of long-term outcomes can be attributed to the market growth.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market

Industry participants focus more on the development of novel products to maintain a competitive edge. For instance, in October 2019, Stallergenes Greer Ltd. collaborated with Anergis, a Switzerland-based clinical-stage biopharma company, to initiate a research study focused on the evaluation of the second-generation contiguous overlapping peptides allergen immunotherapy for birch pollen allergy. Mylan N.V. faced manufacturing delays in 2019, which subsequently lead to a shortage of its leading allergy product EpiPens in North America. Adamis Pharmaceuticals capitalized this opportunity by collaborating with the Sandoz, unit of Novartis for the distribution of SYMJEPI-a rival product of EpiPens. SYMJEPI is indicated for use in type 1 allergic reactions, such as allergen immunotherapy, anaphylaxis, and other allergic disorders.

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027.

