Citation Management Software Market To Witness Exponential Growth By 2027| Key Players – Chegg (EasyBib), Clarivate (EndNote), Digital Science (ReadCube Papers), JabRef, Mendeley Ltd., Paperpile LLC, ProQuest (RefWorks), Sorc??d, Swiss Academic Software GmbH (Citavi), Zotero

Citation management software, also known as reference management software, is software for scholars and authors. It is utilized for recording and using bibliographic citations and managing project references either as a company or an individual.

Provide multiple options for citation format and provides features that organize research and source information are some of the major factors driving the growth of the citation management software market. Moreover, generating citations for different materials such as websites, books, journals, etc. are anticipated to boost the growth of the citation management software market.

Key Players:

1. Chegg (EasyBib)

2. Clarivate (EndNote)

3. Digital Science (ReadCube Papers)

4. JabRef

5. Mendeley Ltd.

6. Paperpile LLC

7. ProQuest (RefWorks)

8. Sorc??d

9. Swiss Academic Software GmbH (Citavi)

10. Zotero

Market Segmentation:

The global citation management software market is segmented on the basis of deployment, organization size. On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented as cloud, on-premises. On the basis of organization size, the market is segmented as large enterprises, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Regional Outlook:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global citation management software market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The citation management software market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting citation management software market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the citation management software market in these regions.