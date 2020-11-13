Impact of the Coronavirus On CBD Skin Care Market

CBD Skin Care Market: Introduction

CBD (Cannabidiol) is a non-alcoholic extract of the hemp plant. In 2018, the hemp plant was officially recognized as an agricultural crop. Hemp plant is similar to the marijuana plant and both the plants are part of cannabis. However, hemp plants comprise up to 0.3% THC called the psychoactive ingredient. If a CBD plant’s THC level is more than 0.3%, then it is classified as a marijuana plant.

Key Drivers of the Global CBD Skin Care Market

Rise in disposable income over the years is anticipated to boost the demand for CBD skin care, which includes high quality oil, cream, cleanser, and other products. Increase in fashion awareness among the youth in emerging economies is projected to propel the demand for CBD skin care products in tier-II and tier-III metropolises.

In terms of dealing with increasing inflammatory conditions, CBD is helpful in reducing sebum production clinically, reduces inflammation on a cellular level, reduces redness, and suppresses itch. Moreover, CBD helps in lowering the duration of breakouts and aids the skin’s natural healing process. CBD also helps to bring down pain caused by inflammatory skin conditions. These factors are anticipated to drive the demand for CBD skin care products in the near future.

CBD an Illegal Market in Some Regions – A Major Restraint

CBD is still an illegal market in several countries and therefore continues to face slow demand growth due to limited regional availability. Moreover, complicated rules and regulatory structures by governments pertaining to the usage of CBD is projected to hinder the global demand for CBD skin care products throughout the forecast years between 2019 and 2027.

Market in Asia Pacific to Expand Rapidly